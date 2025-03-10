Locals and tourists walk along a main street near St. Peter’s Basilica, background, as the sun sets in Rome, Italy, Friday, March 7, 2025. (Credit: AP Photo/Francisco Seco.)

ROME – On Monday the medical team treating Pope Francis said that he remains stable and is out of immediate danger, though given the severity of his infection will be required to spend several more days in the hospital.

A March 10 Vatican statement said, “The Holy Father’s clinical conditions continue to be stable. The improvements recorded in recent days have further consolidated, as confirmed by both blood tests and clinical objectivity and the good response to pharmacological therapy.”

For these reasons, the pope’s doctors Monday today decided to “lift” the guarded prognosis they have maintained in recent days, implying they no longer believe his condition is critical or that he is at immediate risk of death.

“However, in view of the complexity of the clinical status and the significant infectious picture presented at hospitalization, it will be necessary to continue, for additional days, the pharmacological medical therapy in a hospital environment,” the statement said.

Vatican sources said the pope’s situation remains complex, but that the positive bulletin means doctors do not see an immediate threat to his life from his infections, in particular, but his treatment must continue in a protected environment to ensure his ongoing stability.

These sources say caution is still required, given the pope’s advanced age and underlying respiratory conditions, but he is considered out of danger from his respiratory complex infection.

Monday’s statement did not offer specifics in terms of how long Pope Francis would be required to remain in the hospital, with his current admission stretching to nearly a month.

He was admitted Feb. 14 for treatment of bronchitis, with doctors later diagnosing a complex respiratory crisis and double pneumonia which caused several respiratory crises that put the 88-year-old pontiff in critical condition for several days.

The Vatican’s statement said Francis during the morning followed virtually by video connection the March 9-14 Lenten spiritual exercises of the Roman Curia before receiving the Eucharist and spending time in prayer in the chapel of his private apartment on the 10th floor of Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

This year’s spiritual exercises are being led by led by the new preacher of the Papal Household, Capuchin Friar Minor Father Roberto Pasolini, who took over the role from Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa.

In the afternoon Francis again followed the Lenten spiritual exercises by video connection, and alternated rest and prayer.

The Vatican said earlier Monday that the pope had continued respiratory and motor therapy, and that he continues to use high-flow oxygen through nasal cannulas during the day, and non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night.

A daily rosary being prayed for his health and recovery by members of the curia took place at 6p.m. local time and was led by American Cardinal Kevin Farrell from inside the Vatican’s Paul VI audience hall, with members of the public able to follow along on maxi screens in St. Peter’s Square.

On Sunday the pope continued his various treatments and therapies and met with Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, and the department’s substitute for general affairs, Venezuelan Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, who talked with him about various situations in the Church and in the world.

