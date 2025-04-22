Pope Francis lies in rest in the chapel of the Vatican’s Saint Martha guesthouse following his death April 21, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media.)

ROME – Following the death of Pope Francis Monday, the Vatican has announced that his funeral will be held Saturday morning in Rome at St. Peter’s Basilica, before his coffin is transferred to a different location, per his special request, for his entombment.

The pope died Monday at 7:35a.m. local time after experiencing a cerebral stroke that subsequently led to a coma, and cardiocirculatory failure.

His death came as a shock to many, given that he had made an appearance for Easter Sunday, giving his traditional noontime Urbi et Orbi blessing and taking his first ride in the popemobile to greet and bless faithful and pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

On Tuesday the Vatican announced that on Wednesday, April 23, at 9a.m. local time, Francis’s coffin will be transferred from the chapel inside the Vatican’s Saint Martha guesthouse, where he resided for the past 12 years, to St. Peter’s Basilica after a brief prayer by the papal Camerlegno, Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

Once inside the basilica, Farrell as Camerlegno, who governs the church during the sede vecante until a new pope is elected, will preside over the Liturgy of the Word, after which visits to the pope’s body will begin for his official lying in state.

Pope Francis’s funeral will be held Saturday, April 26, at 10a.m. local time, in St. Peter’s Square, and it will be presided over by Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals.

In addition to flocks of faithful from around the world, his funeral Mass is expected to be attended by various dignitaries and heads of state from around the world. It is unclear if United States President Donald Trump will attend the Mass.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance had a private meeting with the pope Sunday, less than 24 hours before his death, and is believed to be the last official appointment the pope had prior to his stroke and subsequent passing.

After Pope Francis’s funeral Mass, his coffin will be transferred to the Roman Basilica of Saint Mary Major, his favorite of the Roman basilicas which he visited before and after every international trip to pray in front of the famed Maria, Salus Populi Romani (Mary, health of the Roman people) icon, and where he said he wants to be buried.

In his last testament, Francis said he wished to be buried in a tomb prepared in the Pauline Chapel of the basilica, where the Salus Populi Romani icon is housed, without extravagant décor, and with the simple inscription of his papal name in Latin, Franciscus.

“I have always entrusted my life and episcopal ministry to the Mother of Our Lord, Mary Most Holy. For this reason, I ask that my mortal remains rest awaiting the day of resurrection in the Basilica of Saint Mary Major,” he said in the testament.

Francis voiced his desire that “my last earthly journey conclude precisely in this ancient Marian sanctuary, where I went to pray at the beginning and end of every apostolic journey to confidently entrust my intentions to the Immaculate Mother and to thank her for her docile and maternal care,” he said.

A rosary will be said for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square Tuesday night at 7:30p.m. local time, led by Re.

