Pope Francis appears at a window of the Gemelli hospital in Rome, Italy, on March 23, 2025. (Credit: Domenico Stinellis/AP.)

Listen

ROME – As Pope Francis marks two weeks at home after spending over a month in the hospital fighting a complex respiratory infection and double pneumonia, he continues to make improvement, and is now working at his desk.

The Vatican press office said April 3 that the pope’s current status shows “slight improvements from the respiratory and motor point of view, as well as in the use of his voice.”

“New blood analyses in recent days have registered a slight improvement in the infective markers,” the Vatican said, saying the pope continues his drug, motor and respiratory therapies.

Francis has also been able to reduce the amount of oxygen he is receiving, using what was described as “the ordinary administration” during the day, and at night high-flow oxygen through nasal cannulas “as necessary.”

A chest x-ray conducted earlier in the week showed “an improvement of the pulmonary infectious picture.”

“He continues his work activities,” the Vatican said, saying in an earlier statement that the pope sits at his desk as he works, and concelebrates Mass every day in the chapel on the second floor of the Santa Marta guesthouse, where he resides.

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis is not receiving visitors, other than healthcare personnel and his closest collaborators, though no names have been given.

On Friday, he followed via video connection the Lenten preaching of Father Roberto Pasolini, preacher of the papal household, as well as the Mass commemorating the 20th anniversary of the death of St. John Paul II, celebrated by Vatican Secretary of State Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The pope remains in “good humor,” however, despite his improvements, the Vatican said it is still too premature to say whether he will be present for any of his Holy Week and Easter liturgies.

This weekend the Jubilee for the Sick and Healthcare Workers is being observed, with a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica celebrated by Italian Archbishop Rino Fisichella, pro-prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization, who has organized the ongoing 2025 Jubilee of Hope.

His weekly Sunday Angelus address will be distributed in written form, as has been the case in recent weeks, but the pope is expected to give a written greeting to participants in the Jubilee for the Sick and Healthcare workers after Sunday’s Mass.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital Feb. 14 in what his doctor described as “acute respiratory failure,” and was later diagnosed with a complex respiratory infection and bilateral pneumonia.

He spent 38 days in the hospital, having two brushes with death, before being discharged March 23 after what his doctor, Italian surgeon Sergio Alfieri, described as a “miraculous” recovery.

Currently observing a two-month period of rest, the pope is avoiding public exposure and interaction with groups and individuals outside of his circle of closest collaborators, to avoid a worsening of his infection, which doctors said could take months to be completely eliminated.

A planned April 8 meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla of England was cancelled due to the pope’s ongoing recovery, and is expected to be rescheduled at a future date.