Pope Francis leaves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 19, 2019. (Credit: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File.)

ROME – Since the moment of his election in 2013, Pope Francis captivated the world not only with his simple style and familiar speech, but through his unique way of communicating more through actions than words.

He had already gained a reputation for his ability to invoke symbolic imagery to convey his messages during his time as a Jesuit provincial in Argentina, and as pope, his compelling symbolic gestures captured and moved the world, offering a clear image of how he envisioned not only his own role as the “servant of the servants of God,” and but what he believed ought to be the Church’s role and attitude in the world.

As the Church and the world marks the end of an undeniably revolutionary papacy, here’s a look at some of the most iconic images of Pope Francis through the years: