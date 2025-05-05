Listen

ROME – Members of the Vatican’s child protection body have called on cardinals to make safeguarding a priority, regardless of status or reputation, as they elect the new pope amid a scandal involving the presence at pre-conclave meetings of a cardinal accused of and punished by Pope Francis for abuse.

In a prayer published May 5 in English and Spanish, the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) said that as the start of the conclave approaches, “We unite our voices with the People of God in a plea for discernment guided by the Holy Spirit – and shaped by the cries of those harmed by abuse within the Church.”

They prayed that the cardinals “may be guided by courage, humility, and a commitment to safeguarding,” saying, “The Church’s credibility depends on real accountability, transparency, and action rooted in justice.”

“Let no concern of scandal obscure the urgency of truth. Let no consideration for reputation impede our paramount responsibility to take action on behalf of those who have been abused,” they said.

The prayer comes two days ahead of the start of the conclave the afternoon of Wednesday, May 7, when 133 cardinals will file into the Sistine Chapel and swear an oath of secrecy before they cast their first vote for who they think should be the next Successor of Peter.

It also comes amid an international scandal involving the presence of a cardinal accused of and punished by Pope Francis over allegations that he sexually abused a teenage boy during confession.

The cardinal, Peruvian Juan Luis Cipriani, 81, is not eligible to vote in a conclave due to his age, but in 2019 was subject to restrictions on his ministry imposed by Pope Francis over allegations lodged a year prior that he had sexually assaulted an adolescent boy during confession.

Those sanctions, which Cipriani accepted and signed off on just before turning 75, apparently barred him wearing his red cardinal robes and the pontifical insignia, from returning to Peru without permission, and from making public declarations.

Cipriani has repeatedly denied the allegations, which went public in January when Spanish newspaper El Pais revealed that Cipriani’s ministry had been restricted after an apparent victim complained to the Vatican in 2018, and that another similar complaint was lodged in 2002, but had apparently come to nothing.

These restrictions were confirmed by Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni in January, who said Cipriani in 2019 “was imposed a penal precept with some disciplinary measures” which he said, “appear to still be in force.”

These measures, Bruni said, were “related to his public activity, place of residence and use of insignia,” and were “signed and accepted” by Cipriani himself.

Cipriani has repeatedly disobeyed those restrictions, traveling to Lima in January to receive a prestigious award from the city’s mayor, Rafael Lopez Aliaga, and issuing several public statements over the past two months denying the allegations against him, accusing Pope Francis of undue process, and demanding that the Peruvian bishops rectify statements confirming the restrictions on his ministry.

Recently, since Pope Francis’s death April 21, Cipriani paid a visit to the late pontiff’s coffin while he was lying in state; attended a Vespers service for Francis at St. Mary Major; and attended several general congregation meetings, in his full cardinal attire and with his pectoral cross, which is part of the pontifical insignia he was barred by Francis from using.

His presence at these events in his cardinal attire has drawn sharp criticism from victims, including the individual who accused Cipriani, as well as experts in child protection and victims’ advocates groups such as SNAP and Bishop Accountability.

So far, the cardinals participating in the general congregations have said nothing about the affair, and have issued no statements addressing the issue of Cipriani’s presence, despite having done so regarding the participation of another cardinal, Italian Angelo Becciu, for financial crimes.

Bruni in daily briefings has refused to engage the issue, repeatedly referring to the Vatican document governing conclave rules, Universi Dominici Gregis, which states that all cardinals without “legitimate impediments” such as health are expected to attend.

While not mentioning the Cipriani case specifically, the PCPM said prayed that the cardinals electing the new pope would be leaders in child protection and safeguarding, “defenders of the innocent, and advocates for the abused.”

“Inspire a conversion to safeguarding to accountability, transparency, and protection of the vulnerable. May they embrace the priority of accountability for rigorous policies and procedures and disciplinary measures,” the commission said.

Members prayed for the cardinals to exercise their responsibility of “transparency and justice for all those harmed in the life of the Church.”

“Inspire them to accountability for safeguarding, protection and action in support of the people of God,” they said, asking that “our cardinals uphold the trust placed in them. Lead them to be vigilant shepherds, defenders of the defenseless and true disciples of your Son, in whose name we pray.”

Follow Elise Ann Allen on X: @eliseannallen