Pope Leo XIV stands with Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk while meeting with members of the Jubilee Pilgrimage of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church in the Vatican on June 28, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media.)

Pope Leo XIV said Ukraine is “martyred” and expressed his sorrow “for the prisoners and victims of this senseless war” caused by the invasion by Russia.

The pontiff was speaking to Ukrainian Greek Catholics pilgrims in the Vatican for the Jubilee.

Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014 and launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russia has been making slow advances in Ukraine, but is suffering huge casualties, as are the Ukrainians.

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed the Vatican host a peace summit between the two countries, but Russia refused to accept the idea.

In his remarks to the pilgrims on Saturday, Leo said the faith of the people of Ukraine “is now sorely tested.”

“Many of you, since the war began, have surely asked: Lord, why all this? Where are you? What must we do to save our families, our homes and our homeland? Believing does not mean already having all the answers, but trusting that God is with us and gives us his grace, and that he will pronounce the last word and life will win over death,” the pope said.

The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church has over 5 million members, and makes up about 10 percent of the population in Ukraine. During the era of the Soviet Union, it was oppressed and outlawed by the Communist government. Since Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian Catholics have suffered in the occupied territories of the country.

“Sisters and brothers, in welcoming you here, I wish to express my closeness to the martyred Ukraine: To the children, to the young people, to the elderly and, in a special way, to the families who mourn their loved ones,” Leo said.

“I share your sorrow for the prisoners and victims of this senseless war. I entrust to the Lord your intentions, your daily struggles and tragedies and, above all, your desires for peace and serenity,” the pope said.

Since his election, Leo has expressed his support for Ukraine. Earlier this month, the pope spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin urging his to work to end the conflict.

“The pope made an appeal for Russia to make a gesture that favors peace, emphasizing the importance of dialogue for achieving positive contacts between the parties and seeking solutions to the conflict,” the Vatican said in a statement.

Some observers see this as a change from what happened under Leo’s predecessor Pope Francis.

After the 2022 Russian invasion, Francis provoked the ire of many Ukrainians by saying it was influenced by “NATO’s barking at Russia’s door.”

“It was an anger that I can’t say if it was provoked, but perhaps facilitated,” he told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in May 2022.

Last year, Francis received a rebuke from Ukraine after he told Swiss broadcaster RSI that Ukraine should accept it was losing the war.

“The strongest one is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people and has the courage of the white flag, and negotiates,” he said in 2024.

“When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you have to have the courage to negotiate,” Francis added.

In his short time in office, Pope Leo has more positive in his interactions with Ukrainian government officials and Catholic clergy.

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk said shortly after his election, the new pontiff told him: “I am with the Ukrainian people … the Holy See continues and will continue to support every initiative to create the necessary conditions for dialogue and will accompany the Ukrainian people in this terrible time in their history.”

On Saturday, after the pope’s address to the Ukrainian pilgrims in Rome, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a statement on X – formerly known as Twitter – thanking Leo “for your continued prayers and compassion for Ukraine and our people.”

“Together we must stop this wanton Russian aggression and protect innocent lives. A just peace is needed. And we would also deeply appreciate your kind help in bringing back all our people — adults and children — held in Russian captivity against their will,” the Ukrainian president wrote.

