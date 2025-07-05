Listen

A French archbishop has appointed as the new president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, replacing American Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley, who is the former archbishop of Boston, and was the founding head of the commission when it was created by Pope Francis in 2014.

Archbishop Thibault Verny heads the Archdiocese of Chambéry–Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne–Tarentaise.

“Having worked closely with Archbishop Verny through his membership on the Commission since 2022, I have witnessed his dedication to the prevention of abuse in the life of the Church,” said O’Malley, who is now 81.

“In addition to important contributions to the work of the Commission, the Archbishop has years of in-depth experience working with law enforcement, other civil authorities, and Church leadership to ensure accountability for the serious failures of the Church in France,” he said.

When Verny was auxiliary bishop of Paris, he led efforts on dealing with abuse cases, and is now head of safeguarding for the French bishops’ conference.

“He has been at the forefront in seeking healing and reconciliation with survivors,” the American cardinal said in a statement.

“Archbishop Verny played an important role in the development and implementation of substantive policies and procedures, with cultural specificity, for the prevention of any recurrence of abuse. It is a blessing for all people that Pope Leo has entrusted the leadership of the Commission to the Archbishop, a collaborative leader committed to advancing the global adoption of protection and safeguarding, to as best possible assure the safety of those in the care of the Church throughout the world,” O’Malley said.

The cardinal said that in collaboration with the Members and Commission staff, it has established policies and procedures for protection and safeguarding, “always aware of the importance of recognition, resolution, and peace for all persons impacted by abuse.”

“I am grateful to all my colleagues associated with the Commission, those currently active and those who served in prior years, for their significant time and effort given to this mission and their unwavering commitment to the protection of children and vulnerable adults,” he said.

Pope Leo XIV met with the Commission members a month ago in an hour long session, which members told Crux was open and substantial.

The Commission has had a rocky history since its founding, with Irish abuse survivor Marie Collins, resigned in frustration in 2017 over which she claimed was Vatican stonewalling on the commission’s proposals.

Jesuit Father Hans Zollner left his post at the commission in 2023, citing a host of problems inside the commission and its relationship with the Vatican bureaucracy.

“One thing is certain,” the priest told journalists, noting that “several members have left the Pontifical Commission before me and there has been no shortage of criticisms recently expressed publicly by past members, some quite strong.”

The appointment of Verny is one of the first major decisions Leo has made in dealing with the abuse crisis in the Catholic Church.

In his statement on Saturday, O’Malley thanked the new pontiff for ensuring the Commission “continues to be a priority for the Church.”

“The Holy Father’s words and deeds in these early months of his pontificate assure the world that the Church will not grow complacent in her efforts to as best possible ensure the protection of children, vulnerable adults, and all people in our communities,” the cardinal said.

