Listen

Pope Leo XIV called for an “immediate halt to the barbarism of the war and for a peaceful resolution of the conflict” during his Angelus speech in Castel Gandolfo on Sunday.

Speaking in the Papal summer residence, the pontiff expressed his “profound sadness” regarding last Thursday’s attack by the Israeli army on the Catholic Parish of the Holy Family in Gaza City, which killed three Christians and gravely wounded others, including Father Gabriel Romanelli, the pastor of the church.

“I pray for the victims, Saad Issa Kostandi Salameh, Foumia Issa Latif Ayyad, Najwa Ibrahim Latif Abu Daoud, and I am particularly close to their families and to all the parishioners. Sadly, this act adds to the continuous military attacks against the civilian population and places of worship in Gaza,” he said.

“I renew my appeal to the international community to observe humanitarian law and to respect the obligation to protect civilians, as well as the prohibition of collective punishment, the indiscriminate use of force and the forced displacement of the population,” the pope said.

“To our beloved Middle Eastern Christians I say: I deeply sympathise with your feeling that you can do little in the face of this grave situation. You are in the heart of the Pope and of the whole Church. Thank you for your witness of faith. May the Virgin Mary, woman of the Levant, dawn of the new Sun that has risen in history, protect you always and accompany the world towards the dawn of peace,” Leo added.

The Gaza war broke out following an Oct. 7, 2023, surprise attack by Hamas militants that left 1,200 Israelis dead and more than 250 taken as hostages. Of the roughly 100 hostages who remain in Gaza, a third are believed to be dead, according to Israeli Defense Forces.

Israel immediately launched a retaliatory offensive in Gaza to oust Hamas from leadership, with the subsequent conflict resulting in the deaths of over 70,000 people in Gaza, according to Palestinian estimates.

A peace deal made earlier this year has broken down, and Israel has increased its attacks on Gaza.

Since the war began, people have been staying at the Holy Family Parish residence for protection from the violence.

Romanelli spoke to the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano about the situation in Gaza, which he said is increasingly serious.

“The situation remains very serious throughout the entire Gaza Strip. We’ve been comforted by the closeness of the Church, as always. Pope Leo called us. The Latin Patriarch visited once again, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and he was accompanied by the Greek Orthodox Patriarch,” the priest said.

“It was a deeply heartfelt visit, truly beautiful. In the midst of this tragedy, we’ve felt comfort, prayer, the closeness of our pastors, all the faithful, and all people of goodwill,” he said.

Romanelli said the Christians in Gaza continue to pray for peace, “to try to convince the world that this war will bring no good.”

“The sooner it ends, the better—for everyone: for Palestine, for Israel, for all citizens. What can I say… we’ve lost so much, we’ve suffered so much, and we continue to suffer,” he told the Vatican newspaper.

“Let’s try to convince the whole world to end this war, so we can begin rebuilding peace, justice, and reconciliation, both in Palestine and in Israel,” the priest said.

Pope Leo spoke to with Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, on Friday.

According to a Vatican statement, he again expressed his concern about the tragic humanitarian situation of the population in Gaza, whose children, elderly and sick are paying an agonizing price.

The pope also reiterated the urgent need to protect places of worship and, especially, the faithful and all people in Palestine and Israel.

Follow Charles Collins on X: @CharlesinRome