Pope Leo XIV speaks during his General Audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, July 30, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media.)

On Wednesday, Pope Leo XIV expressed his “deep sorrow” over the deadly attack on the church in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo which take place the night between July 26 and 27.

Islamic State-backed rebels belonging to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked a Catholic church in Komanda, killing over 40 people.

“More than 20 victims were killed with bladed weapons during a prayer vigil in a church DRC’s Radio Okapi reported. “Other bodies were found in burned houses nearby.”

Dieudonne Duranthabo, a civil society coordinator in Komanda, in the Ituri province, told The Associated Press that the attackers stormed the church at around 1 a.m., saying several houses and shops were also burnt.

Pope Leo prayed for the victims during his Wednesday audience in St. Peter’s Square.

“As I entrust the victims to God’s loving Mercy, I pray for the injured and for Christians around the world who continue to suffer violence and persecution, urging all those with local and international responsibility, to collaborate in order to prevent such tragedies,” the pontiff said.

In a statement issued on Monday, the members of the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO) express sorrow over what they called an “odious massacre.”

“It is with great consternation that we received the sad news of the heinous massacre perpetrated in Komanda, in the Diocese of Bunia, Ituri, on the night of Saturday, July 26 to Sunday, July 27, 2025, against Catholic faithful who were praying in their parish hall,” the statement said.

“We unequivocally condemn this new despicable massacre of innocent people and extend our Christian condolences to the families of the victims,” CENCO added.

In his appeal on Wednesday, Pope Leo noted that on August 1, the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Helsinki Final Act will be commemorated.

“Motivated by the desire to ensure security during the Cold War, 35 countries launched a new geopolitical chapter, fostering a rapprochement between East and West,” the pontiff said.

“This event also marked renewed interest in human rights, with special emphasis on religious freedom—regarded as one of the cornerstones of the then emerging architecture of cooperation ‘from Vancouver to Vladivostok.’ The Holy See’s active participation in the Helsinki Conference—represented by Archbishop Agostino Casaroli—helped to promote political and moral commitment to peace,” he added.

“Today, more than ever, it is essential to safeguard the spirit of Helsinki: to persevere in dialogue, strengthen cooperation, and make diplomacy the preferred path to prevent and resolve conflicts,” the pope said.

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Monday spoke about the attack, calling it “a dangerous sign.”

“This represents an additional problem in a region that already suffers from many conflicts of an ethnic, cultural, and sociopolitical nature. The addition of a religious aspect now further aggravates the situation,” the cardinal told reporters.

Children at a summer camp were among the victims in the attack on the Congolese church.

Father Marcelo Oliveira, a Comboni missionary in North Kivu eastern province, told Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) that those killed were part of the Eucharistic Crusade movement, participating in a prayer vigil as part of summer holiday activities.

“The attack occurred at around 1am in the morning. The rebels entered the church and murdered a large number of children, both inside the church building and in the compound,” he said. “We continue to pray for peace in this immense country and to ask for the grace of peace.”

