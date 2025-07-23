Pope Leo XIV waves to faithful at the end of the noon Angelus prayer in the square in front of the Apostolic Palace for in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, Sunday, July 20, 2025. (Credit: Gregorio Borgia/AP.)

Returning to Rome on Tuesday night after a short stay in nearby town of Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo XIV called for an end to the arms trade “that goes behind every war.”

The pontiff was briefly addressing journalists as he left Villa Barberini, the papal summer residence where he has spent 16 days in July.

“We must encourage everyone to abandon their weapons, and also abandon all the trade that goes on behind every war,” he said.

“Often, with arms trafficking, people become merely worthless instruments. We must insist on this repeatedly about the dignity of every human being: Christian, Muslim, of every religion. We are all children of God, created in the image of God. So we will continue this effort,” Leo said.

He was asked specifically if he would visit Gaza, and the pope said “there are many places” he would like to go, “but it’s not necessarily the formula for finding an answer.”

Leo also told them his stay in Castel Gandolfo was a “working holiday” but that it was good for him to be able “to get a bit of a change of scenery.”

“I never stopped following current events,” he said, adding he often spoke to world leaders over the phone.

“Thank God, the voice of the Church is still important. Let us continue to strive to promote peace,” he said.

Popes have used Castel Gandolfo as a summer residence since the early 1600s, due to the massive heat in Rome. The town is in the hills and by a large lake, and much cooler than the capital.

However, Pope Francis opted to stay in Rome during the summer, and only visited Castel Gandolfo three times, never spending the night.

During his stay in Castel Gandolfo, Leo was closely observing events in Gaza, especially the tank attacking the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza City on July 17.

After the attack he spoke to Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, as well as both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas.

Pope Leo also met personally with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his stay in the Italian town.