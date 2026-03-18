ROME – As global tensions build amid the current war in Iran, which is quickly morphing into a broader global conflict, Israel’s envoy to the Holy See defended their military intervention as necessary for achieving peace.

“It’s not just a war, it’s the most just war conceivable,” Israeli Ambassador to the Holy See Yaron Sideman told Crux Now, pointing down to at times violent crackdowns on protesters by the Iranian regime.

“This war, at this point, was inevitable” due to the continued development of Iran’s nuclear weapons program, Sideman said, saying attempts at dialogue so far have proven ineffective.