Pope Leo XIV gave the tea leaf-readers plenty to study on Thursday morning in Rome, when he delivered his homily at the Chrism Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. He also dropped a few “Easter eggs” for the folks who know their Saint Augustine.

In order to spot the Easter eggs, though, a little context is needed.

The Chrism Mass is a special occasion celebrated annually in dioceses around the world to bless the sacred oils that will be used throughout the year for baptizing, confirming, conferring holy orders, and anointing the sick.