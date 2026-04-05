Pope Leo XIV celebrated his first Easter Mass as pontiff with a call Sunday to lay down arms and seek peace to global conflicts through dialogue. Pope Leo XIV delivers the Urbi et Orbi blessing – Latin for “to the city of Rome and to the world” – from the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica at the end of Easter Mass he presided over in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.) Pope Leo XIV addresses the faithful after delivering the Urbi et Orbi blessing – Latin for “to the city of Rome and to the world” – from the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica at the end of Easter Mass he presided over in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.) Italian military personnel in historical uniforms stand in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican prior to Easter Mass presided over by Pope Leo XIV, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP.) Pope Leo XIV presides over Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.) Clergy follow Pope Leo XIV as he presides over Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP.) Pope Leo XIV, with Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, chamberlain of the Holy Roman Church, right, and Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, left, presides over Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP.) Priests reach toward the faithful to distribute Holy Communion as Pope Leo XIV presides over Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP.) Pope Leo XIV sprinkles holy water with a bunch of hyssop sprigs as he presides over Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.) Pope Leo XIV presides over Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP.) Pope Leo XIV presides over Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP.) Pope Leo XIV greets the faithful at the end of Easter Mass he presided over in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP.) Pope Leo XIV greets the faithful at the end of Easter Mass he presided over in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.) Pope Leo XIV greets the faithful at the end of Easter Mass he presided over in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP.)