VATICAN CITY — Recruits joined the Vatican’s Pontifical Swiss Guard, the world’s oldest standing army, in a swearing-in ceremony presided over by Pope Leo XIV. The new guards suited up in distinctive yellow, blue and red uniforms and pledged to defend and serve the pope.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Pontifical Swiss Guards prepare ahead of their swearing in ceremony, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pontifical Swiss Guards prepare ahead of their swearing in ceremony, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.)
Pontifical Swiss Guards prepare ahead of their swearing in ceremony, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pontifical Swiss Guards prepare ahead of their swearing in ceremony, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.)
Cadets arrive at the swearing in ceremony for 28 new Pontifical Swiss Guards in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Cadets arrive at the swearing in ceremony for 28 new Pontifical Swiss Guards in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.)
Pontifical Swiss Guards prepare ahead of their swearing in ceremony, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pontifical Swiss Guards prepare ahead of their swearing in ceremony, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.)
Pontifical Swiss Guards prepare ahead of their swearing in ceremony, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pontifical Swiss Guards prepare ahead of their swearing in ceremony, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.)
New Pontifical Swiss Guards attend a swearing-in ceremony in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
New Pontifical Swiss Guards attend a swearing-in ceremony in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.)
A Pontifical Swiss Guards marches ahead of a swearing in ceremony, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A Pontifical Swiss Guards marches ahead of a swearing in ceremony, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.)
A cadet recites the oath during the swearing in ceremony for 28 new Pontifical Swiss Guards in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A cadet recites the oath during the swearing in ceremony for 28 new Pontifical Swiss Guards in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.)
New Pontifical Swiss Guards attend a swearing-in ceremony in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
New Pontifical Swiss Guards attend a swearing-in ceremony in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.)
Pontifical Swiss Guards march ahead of a swearing in ceremony, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pontifical Swiss Guards march ahead of a swearing in ceremony, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.)

Pope Leo XIV attends the swearing in ceremony for 28 new Pontifical Swiss Guards in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Leo XIV attends the swearing in ceremony for 28 new Pontifical Swiss Guards in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.)