VATICAN CITY — Recruits joined the Vatican’s Pontifical Swiss Guard, the world’s oldest standing army, in a swearing-in ceremony presided over by Pope Leo XIV. The new guards suited up in distinctive yellow, blue and red uniforms and pledged to defend and serve the pope.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
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The Pontifical Swiss Guard’s newest recruits join the world’s oldest standing army, in photos | Crux