United Nations peacekeepers stand in the market in Bouar, Central African Republic, March 8, 2024. Nearly 5,000 fighters have put down their arms in Central African Republic since a disarmament program launched nearly a decade ago. (Credit: Associated Press.)

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – Three faith leaders from the Central African Republic (CAR) are this year’s recipients of the Aegis Trust Awards, which were held on July 28 in Kigali, Rwanda.

They are Cardinal Dieudonné Nzapalainga of the Catholic Archdiocese of Bangui, Apostle Nicolas Guérékoyame-Gbangou, President of CAR’s Evangelical Alliance and the late Imam Omar Kobine Layama, former President of the Islamic Council in CAR.

The Aegis Trust Award was established by the British NGO Aegis Trust in 2002 to honor “altruism, resourcefulness and bravery in preserving the value of human life.”

These religious leaders were recognized for their “critical role” in preventing violence within the CAR.

Together, they established the “Platform of Religions in the Central African Republic” (PCRC) with the goal of defusing tensions in a country that has been ravaged by years of conflict.

The Central Africa Republic descended into violence in 2013 following the overthrow of François Bozize-a Christian from the South, by predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels.

Rebel leader Michel Djotodia took over, but failed to tame his own fighters, who continued to exact violence of Christians.

As a result, a counter force emerged: the anti –Balaka who happened to be mostly Christians. Ceasefires signed in 2014 and 2015 did little to end the fighting.

In 2019, a peace agreement was reached between the Central African Republic (CAR) government and 14 armed groups, following their first-ever direct dialogue aimed at ending years of conflict. Unfortunately, the peace deal did not completely halt the fighting, and six of the armed groups that initially signed later abandoned the agreement.

The efforts for a lasting peace created by the religious leaders involved deploying high-level religious leaders on the ground and facilitating mediation initiatives between armed groups.

“The Three faith leaders played a critical role in helping to prevent Central African Republic into further violence during the crisis which followed the Seleka takeover in 2013 and ensuing reprisals by the Anti-Balaka and bring peace and unity back to their country,” said Dr. James Smith, the Aegis Trust founder, Dr. James Smith, during the July 28 event in Kigali.

Smith said the three faith leaders prevented violence by “publicly sharing platforms and calling on their congregations to follow their example of interfaith friendship and unity.”

“At the height of the violence, the cardinal modeled that friendship and care by saving the Imam’s life, taking him and his family into his residence in Bangui,” he said.

“Forming the Platform of Religions in the Central African Republic, at risk of their own lives, the three faith leaders would make a point of traveling to hot spots of violence to speak to citizens and calm tensions, even if this meant having to talk their way through hostile militia roadblocks,” the Aegis Trust founder said.

That work was documented in a 2021 film tittled, Sìrìrì (Peace): The Cardinal and the Imam.

While the conflict in the Central African Republic has often been framed as a fight between Muslims and Christians, the documentary captured a curious bond between the top Catholic leader and his Muslim counterpart, in their unremitting search for peace in a troubled country.

Produced by Franco-Swiss journalist and producer, Manuel von Stürler, the film is a strong demonstration of the daily struggles and risks taken by Nzapalainga and Layama – who died in 2020 – to bring peace to the country.

But it also captures the brute realities of the war in the Central African country. The film that was presented September 2, 2021 at the Vatican opens with a macabre scene on a May 1, 2018, with an attack on the Our Lady of Fatima Church.

The cardinal is shown brandishing the Holy Gospel to congregants and all of a sudden, frightened Christians start running after the church has been attacked.

A narrator explains what happened: “May 1 was bloody in the Central African Republic. An attack on the Church of Fatima in Bangui resulted in 99 wounded and 16 deaths. Local NGOs also report that a mosque has been destroyed.”

In the film, the Muslim imam offered his condolences: “Dear fellow Central African citizens, I offer my heart-felt condolences to the Catholic Family in the Central African Republic.”

The film further shows both the imam and the cardinal, crisscrossing the country, and preaching peace with one voice.

“Let’s pray together,” the Imam says at one point.

The cardinal explains there have always been Muslims in this country.

“Families have always been mixed, Muslims and Christians. The same blood runs in our veins,” Nzapalainga says.

“Our religions promote the opposite of violence. They promote fraternity and unity,” he continues. “Here is why we get together to say ‘No’ to violence.”

‘In comments to Crux, Nzapalainga said people have often used religion to divide people.

“If the war in the CAR is a religious war, then the Catholic Church won’t offer shelter to Muslims when they are attacked and vice versa,” the cardinal said.

“It’s always been a war over raw materials,” Nzapalainga added.

The intensity of the violence has lessened in recent years, and the government has regained control of vast areas of the national territory, thanks in large part to the work of the faith leaders who were thus recognized and honored in Kigali.

“Their incredible courage inspires us all to seek peace,” Smith said.