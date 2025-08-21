Listen

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – Nigerian Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto has issued a stark critique of Africa’s religious landscape, describing it as “superfluously religious” where “mosques and Churches are full, but the fruits of our faith are limited.”

In comments to Crux, the Nigerian prelate linked this void to a rise in “neopaganism” as a response to political and social decay, insisting the Church must become “more vigilant, more intentional in designing and operationalizing outcomes.”

The bishop also spoke about Pope Leo’s first 100 days in office, praising him as “a breath of fresh air” and a “bridge-building” figure.

He called on Africa’s Catholic leaders to urgently “roll up their sleeves” to address the continent’s dire challenges—war, hunger, and displacement.

“The Holy Father can only add his moral weight, but he will not formulate policies for Africa,” Kukah told Crux, calling for the Church to engage directly with states to reverse the tide of suffering driving Africans to become migrants and IDPs.

Following are excerpts of that interview…

Crux: From your perspective as an African leader, what are your initial impressions of his papacy and the key signals he has sent regarding his vision for the Church? More importantly, what specific priorities or approaches do African Catholics hope to see him emphasize, particularly concerning the unique realities and dynamism of the Church on this continent?

Kukah: I do not think we should import the political notion of weighting government by 100 days into the life of the Church. The Pope’s life is not measured by tenures to be rewarded or rejected by an electorate.

But to answer your question, Pope Leo came as a breath of fresh air. He has shown himself to be a bridge building, linking up the various tendencies that had emerged under his predecessors. It is too early to speak about his direction because he has to assemble a team and that will take time. As for Africa, I think the leadership of the Church must roll up its sleeves and become more engaged with the state so as to find the means of resolving some of the continent’s challenges ranging from war, hunger, destitution and the increasing temptation of turning us into a continent of IDPs and migrants.

We must collectively work towards reversing these challenges. The holy father can only add his moral weight, but he will not formulate policies for Africa as such.

Africa is home to the fastest-growing Catholic population globally, with a remarkable 65 percent under 35. How can the African Church, drawing on this vitality and unique cultural expressions of faith, become not just a beneficiary but a primary engine for renewal, evangelization, and addressing the pastoral challenges facing the global Catholic Church under Pope Leo?

Yes, we have the youth advantage, but the youth are a transient group because we the elders were yesterday’s youth. We must stop talking of the youth as if they are united with one vision. Yes, they are angry, they have energy and new capabilities. They all want things to change immediately. That is not how the world is wired.

The youth of Africa are already connecting with the world in many ways. What is urgently needed is for the African continent to fast forward its efforts at developing infrastructure and creating the environment that can enable these very competent young people to aspire and channel their energies well.

Historically, the African Church relied heavily on external support. But with growing, interconnected challenges, how is the African Church developing its own responses and how can Pope Leo empower and collaborate with the African Church to offer solutions to these interconnected global challenges?

Pope Leo leads the whole Catholic Church. Africa – as I have said – should focus on getting its act together. The Church must become more vigilant, more intentional in designing and operationalising outcomes. The continent is superfluously religious; the mosques and Churches are full, but the fruits of our faith are limited. There is a rise in neopaganism as a response to the political, social and cultural decay on the continent.

Pope Leo has emphasized synodality – journeying together. Given Africa’s explosive growth, youthful profile, and firsthand experience of many global crises, how can the structures of the universal Church, under his leadership, be more effectively adapted to ensure the African Church is not just consulted, but is a full, equal, and leading partner in discerning and shaping the Church’s response to the critical issues of our time? What concrete steps would signal this genuine partnership?

The universal Church has, since St. John Paul II significantly placed Africa at the center of its affairs, though there has been a significant decrease in those numbers and positions. However, it is not so much who says what but what is said. No one gives you a voice just like that. Africa has to frame its voice and make itself relevant. Our huge numbers are indicators of a good future, but we must not remain ecstatic about the numbers. It is impact and influence that is most important. The future does not belong to those with mere numbers, but those who have influence and know how to develop strategic partnerships