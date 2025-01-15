Listen

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – Catholic bishops in Benin extended their condolences to the families of at least 28 soldiers who were killed by terrorists on January 8.

The attackers, identifying themselves as the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) and affiliated with Al Qaeda, struck at the triple border between Benin, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

In a statement issued at the end of their January 7-10 Ordinary Session for the Pastoral Year 2024, the bishops expressed their “deep compassion” for the fallen soldiers, and praised them for the ultimate sacrifice they paid in order to keep the country safe.

“We express our deep compassion to the entire nation and to the bereaved families for the loss of their sons from the defense and security forces, fallen at the front in the line of duty,” the Bishops said.

JNIM in a statement claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

“Our brothers, the mujahideen were able to storm a Beninese army post in Oouda in Karimama province,” the JNIM said in a statement.

The jihadist group, which operates in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, also claimed it had seized weapons, ammunition, and a drone.

Benin’s army chief, Colonel Faizou Gomina, said in a statement Thursday that his forces had suffered a “very heavy loss,” and noted that the attack took place in one of the most militarized areas.

According to the Defense Post, the last two decades has seen an outsized spread in terrorist activity across Africa, with reported deaths from militant Islamist violence in the region rising by about 20 percent —from 19,412 in 2022 to 23,322 the following year.

The first terrorist attack on Benin was only recorded in 2019, but it has become one of the African countries most impacted by jihadist violence.

Reports indicate that between 2021 and December 2024, at least 121 Beninese soldiers have been killed as they continue to face-off with the jihadists. In 2023, at least 75 kidnapping or attempted kidnapping incidents were recorded in northern Benin, further underlining the increasing presence of jihadists in the African country.

Jihadist violence is widespread across the Sahel, with attackers intent on creating a caliphate that stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea, and encompasses a dozen countries.

Maria Lozano, Director of International Press and Media Department at the Pontifical charity Aid to the Church in Need, describes terrorism in the Sahel as “deeply entrenched and widespread, with devastating consequences for local populations.”

“Millions have been displaced, entire communities destroyed, and pastoral activities severely disrupted. Churches have been evacuated, and priests, religious, catechists, and laypeople have been directly targeted,” she told Crux.

She said the attacks have been aided by porous, expansive borders that make it challenging to contain the spread of terrorism.

“These borders stretch across vast, arid deserts that are difficult to monitor and protect, allowing terrorist groups to move freely between nations. Some former hostages I spoke with described being transported through the desert without knowing exactly which country they were in, as the terrorists operated fluidly across the region. This mobility facilitates the expansion of extremist activities, making it harder for individual countries to respond effectively,” Lozano said.

She said the terrorists have been expanding their murderous campaign southwards, with the January 8 attack on Benin bearing testimony to this. Togo and the northern borders of Côte d’Ivoire are also under increasing threat.

“This expansion reflects a deliberate strategy by Islamist extremist groups, which have advanced significantly since the 2010s, spreading their influence from northern Mali to new areas,” She told Crux.

Lozano said such expansion has also meant that Christians are increasingly a target for persecution. However, she remarked that “faith remains remarkably resilient.”

“In fact, Christianity is showing signs of strength and growth. For example, vocations in Burkina Faso are flourishing, even in the face of kidnappings and killings of seminarians. Additionally, we have many testimonies of cases of Christians who are giving their life for their faith,” she said.

She said ACN has stepped in not just to help the persecuted Church, but also to work out ways of addressing the roots causes of jihadism.

Working with episcopal conferences, the pontifical charity has come up with what it calls a “security and pastoral” initiative, whose work includes providing for displaced pastoral agents by building housing for priests and religious who have been forced to flee their communities and offering financial support for their daily needs.

It also has to do with programs to address the psychological and spiritual wounds caused by the violence, offering critical support to affected communities, as well as promoting Christian-Muslim dialogue with the aim of fostering reconciliation and addressing some of the deeper causes of the crisis.

“We believe the Church is part of the answer to the crisis,” Lozano told Crux.