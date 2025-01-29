Listen

On Wednesday, Pope Francis expressed his “extreme concern” for the worsening security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Rebels belonging to the M23 group – which most observers say is backed by Rwanda – are expected to take control of the key city of Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo after capturing the city’s airport.

The UN says the fighting between the M23 and the DR Congo army and its allies have left hospitals overwhelmed.

“These attacks have resulted in numerous civilian casualties, further displacement, and significant trauma among the population,” said Vivian van de Perre, Deputy Head of the UN Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO).

“Despite the appeals from Member States during the Security Council meeting on 26 January, the M23/RDF [Rwanda Defense Force] launched an attack on Goma, using heavy direct and indirect fire,” she said.

“I urge all parties in the conflict to commit to a cessation of hostilities and to the safeguarding of the civil population in Goma and other areas affected by military operations,” she continued.

“I also follow with concern what is happening in the capital, Kinshasa, hoping that as soon as possible, every form of violence against people and their goods will cease and I pray for the rapid restoration of peace and security. I invite national and international leaders to make the greatest commitment to achieving a peaceful solution to the situation of conflict,” said van de Perre.

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame to ensure an immediate ceasefire in eastern Congo.

RELATED: Congolese bishop says he is dismayed as violence grows in Goma

Writing on X – formerly Twitter – Kagame said he wanted peace and noted the need for a ceasefire, but also the need to address the “root causes of the conflict.”

In his statement, Pope Francis called on people of the world to pray for peace before expressing his concerns about the situation in the DR Congo.

“I urge all parties in the conflict to commit to a cessation of hostilities and to the safeguarding of the civil population in Goma and other areas affected by military operations,” he said.

The pope also spoke about the riots happening in the DR Congo capital, where demonstrators were protesting the alleged inaction of the international community over the growing conflict in Goma.

“I also follow with concern what is happening in the capital, Kinshasa, hoping that as soon as possible, every form of violence against people and their goods will cease and I pray for the rapid restoration of peace and security. I invite national and international leaders to make the greatest commitment to achieving a peaceful solution to the situation of conflict,” Francis said.

“Let’s not forget to pray for peace: Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, and many countries who are at war. War is always a defeat. Let us pray for peace,” the pope said.