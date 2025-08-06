Listen

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – Father Carol Tchinda Nguito of Cameroon has been honored as a hero who sacrificed his life while serving God’s people in the Mamfe Diocese.

The 37-year-old priest drowned on July 31 while crossing a river during a pastoral trek, leaving behind a legacy of faithful service that touched countless lives in his community.

“Father Carol died in the line of duty, with his boots on, doing what he loved best—shepherding the flock entrusted to his care,” said Bishop Aloysius Fondong Abangalo.

Reflecting on the suddenness of his death, the bishop likened it to “a power outage at night—a plunge into darkness,” where “one minute the light is shining… then, without the slightest warning, we are plunged into darkness.”

During the funeral Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral, Abangalo emphasized that Nguito’s life and death represented a testimony of faithful service to God and His people. The bishop shared how the priest had transformed the newly created Christian community in Tabongkwa, turning what was once a spiritual darkness into a paradise of faith and community.

“He would always share his experiences and wish he had the capacity to conquer all the evil around him,” the bishop recalled.

Born in September 1986, Nguito’s journey to priesthood was marked by extraordinary resilience and dedication. Having lost both parents at a young age, he shouldered the responsibility of raising his siblings, developing a sense of fatherhood early in life.

“He learned how to be a father as a small boy. He brought the experience of fatherhood into the Priesthood and became a wonderful pastor,” Abangalo said.

The bishop recalled the priest worked diligently with his own hands to provide for his needs — selling produce and apples — to support his formation.

Abangalo recalled that when he was a Seminary lecturer, he came across the late priest who at the time was a seminarian.

“While working closely with him… I noticed in him a valuable and available Seminarian. It was so touching,” he recalled.

He further remembered the priest’s infectious smiles especially when he was with children, noting that had a deep affection for kids.

Abangalo appointed Nguito as parish priest of the newly created Tabongkwa Christian community in June 2023. He used the homily to praise the late priest for transforming the community.

“After praying and discerning, the lot fell on Father Carol Tchinda. And what a providential choice that has turned out to be. I went to that little St. Baptist Parish, and I couldn’t believe what I saw. Fr. Carol transformed darkness into paradise,” he said.

He said the late priest exercised exceptional commitment to the service of the Lord, a commitment not lost to his parishioners.

“For over two years, I have known Father Carol as a true pastor of souls, in every respect,” Abangalo said, and proceeded to quote the parish council chairperson who once said, “He loves his work. He loves us. And we love him.”

“He was a praying seminarian… a prayer warrior. He prayed the Stations of the Cross, the passion of Christ, every day,” the bishop added.

He noted that Nguito also was the kind of priest who looked out for his peers, believing that faith can only be strengthened if all clergy work together and look in the same direction.

“During our last meeting… he asked me to create a WhatsApp group where we share holy prayers and novenas, and encourage each other on our priestly journey,” the Cameroonian bishop recalled.

On the day of his death, he had shared a prayer calendar for the month of August.

The bishop urged the Christians to move in the footsteps of their late shepherd, recalling that Nguito was a man of peace even in the most troubling of times.

“He was known in the family as a man of peace and reconciliation,” he said.

“Do not let the sun go down on your anger… You never know when He will come,” he told the Christian community.

“You have lost a pastor, a father, a brother, and a friend. But rest assured—the same God who sent him to you will not abandon you,” the bishop said.

“May the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of Peace and Help of Christians, continue to intercede for Fr. Carol, that God may grant you eternal rest in heaven—the true home of peace. You have an ambassador in heaven. You have an intercessor. Father Carol was a hero,” Abangalo said.