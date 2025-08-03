Listen

The struggles of prayer are described in terms of a battle. While such a word has different connotations for people today, and it may not be as popularly received as it once was, it’s important that we don’t get stuck on the word. We need to try to understand what’s being communicated by it.

Certainly, in this context, the word “battle” doesn’t mean armed conflict or a violent campaign that hurts or injures human life. Such harsh realities, however, are being referenced by such a word, since the spiritual tradition is being transparent and honest with us.

The path of prayer is a path of spiritual conflict and a campaign that could involve interior hurts and injuries, and most of these conflicts, hurts, and injuries are within or toward ourselves. To state it clearly, the spiritual life is not easy or comfortable. It involves an on-going battle within ourselves to die to our fallenness and wayward inclinations toward sin, abandon darkness and lies, accept healing, embrace love, seek peace, pursue the path of light, converse with God, and dwell in his presence.

The battle is not only negative. The spiritual battle is fought because of the many good and positive things that await the soul that wants to be with God.

The domain of our interior lives is cluttered with noble aspirations, fallen desires, a pining for God, and a spirit of self-centeredness. Our nature is wounded. There are many broken pieces scattered throughout our souls. The task in the spiritual battle is to choose and persevere in the noble and good desires of our heart. By doing so, the fallen parts are healed and our fragmented selves become united in Jesus Christ.

When we choose a noble desire, it does not come quickly. We must hold the line and fight the good fight. We must be vigilant. The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches: “In positive terms, the battle against the possessive and dominating self requires vigilance, sobriety of heart. When Jesus insists on vigilance, he always relates it to himself, to his coming on the last day and every day: today.”

As we persevere in the battle of prayer, we are simultaneously taught to persevere in our joyful hope for Second Coming of the Lord Jesus. Every “yes” that we give to prayer is a concurrent “yes” to the coming of the Lord. The Second Coming gives the spiritual battle an ultimate goal and final destination. The Catechism explains: “The bridegroom comes in the middle of the night; the light that must not be extinguished is that of faith: ‘Come,’ my heart says, ‘seek his face!'”

While we must battle against our self-centeredness and distraction, we also must face the dreaded enemy of dryness. As a people who are always on the go, who thrive in results, and who are eager to be active, the plight of dryness can seem unsurmountable. And yet, it is precisely by fighting through dryness that we are healed of our hyper activism and learn to calm down, rest, and enjoy the gift of peace.

The Catechism teaches us: “Another difficulty, especially for those who sincerely want to pray, is dryness. Dryness belongs to contemplative prayer when the heart is separated from God, with no taste for thoughts, memories, and feelings, even spiritual ones.”

The struggle of dryness greatly unsettles our minds and causes doubts and questions, which can be a good thing, so long as we persevere in prayer so that God can give us the answers and consolations we need. The path of dryness is a walk in the desert knowing that an oasis is over the horizon. If we stop, our prayer dies. If we fight through the dryness, we reach fresh waters and are rejuvenated.

The Catechism soberly tells us: “[Dryness] is the moment of sheer faith clinging faithfully to Jesus in his agony and in his tomb. ‘Unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies, it remains alone; but if dies, it bears much fruit.’”

There are times when dryness will make us question if the oasis is really there, if the water will really refreshen us, and whether we really want the water at all. The mind goes everywhere during dryness because it does not have certainty. It only has faith. And this faith is what is being nurtured through the dryness so that it can be confident that the oasis is there and the water will give new life.

As dryness strengthens our faith, it shows us our previous weaknesses and calls us to conversion. Dryness is the unwelcomed – but necessary – invitation to change our hearts and cling to God in Jesus Christ. The Catechism asserts: “If dryness is due to the lack of roots, because the word has fallen on rocky soil, the battle requires conversion.”

For spiritual help and resources on prayer, visit Daily Discipleship with Father Kirby.