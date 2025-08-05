Japanese Emperor Naruhito, center, and Empress Masako bow in front of the cenotaph dedicated to the victims of the atomic bombing as they visit the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan Thursday, June 19, 2025. Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui is also pictured to the left. (Credit: Kai Naito/Kyodo News via AP.)

MUMBAI, India – A world without nuclear weapons is not unrealistic, the archbishop of Tokyo said marking the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city of Hiroshima in Japan.

On the closing days of World War II, 90,000–166,000 people were killed in Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, after The Enola Gay bomber dropped the “Little Boy” Uranium fission nuclear bomb on the city. Another nuclear bomb was dropped on Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945. Japan officially surrendered on Sept. 2, 1945, ending the war.

Cardinal Isao Cardinal Kikuchi addressed the Peace Memorial Mass in Hiroshima on Aug. 5, saying no matter how much time passes, “the facts of what happened remain unchanged.”

“There’s a subtle force at work, attempting to dilute and erase these crucial memories that must be passed on. Now, the idea that the use of force is a necessary evil to resolve conflicts between nations, or even that diplomatic efforts are strengthened precisely by the use of force, is increasingly being presented as a realistic option,” the cardinal added.

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago, Cardinal Robert W. McElroy of Washington, Archbishop Paul D. Etienne of Seattle and Archbishop John C. Wester of Santa Fe, New Mexico, were at the Mass to commemorate the anniversary.

Kikuchi said the deeply etched memories of war have consistently served as a driving force for many to renew their vow never to repeat the same mistakes, especially during a time when these memories were widely shared.

“However, as 80 years have passed since the end of the war, a growing number of generations have emerged who never experienced it firsthand,” the Japanese cardinal said.

“We must not ignore historical facts, learn humbly, deeply engrave them in our hearts and memories, and moreover, transmit these memories sincerely to the next generation. Then we must continue our efforts to establish God’s peace in this world,” he said.

“For many who actually experienced the tragedy of lives lost due to war and nuclear bombs that occurred in this land, across Japan, and throughout the world more than 80 years ago, no matter how much time passes, memories of this tragedy cannot be erased and will remain deeply etched in their hearts as memories of evil force of violence that assaulted life, and will never be forgotten,” Kikuchi said.

In 2019, Pope Francis visited Hiroshima.

“With conviction, I repeat: The use of atomic energy for purposes of war is, more than ever, a crime against humanity and its dignity, and against any possibility for the future of our common home. The use of atomic energy for purposes of war is immoral. The possession of nuclear weapons is immoral per se,” Francis said.

Kikuchi noted that Francis declared that not only using them, but even the mere possession of nuclear weapons, which tempts us to use them, is immoral.

“Is this just a dream? Is this unrealistic? If the realization of a world without nuclear weapons and the call for peace are dismissed as dream or unrealistic, then we also leave the words of Jesus in the Gospel of Matthew as a dream and unrealistic,” the cardinal said.

“Jesus said that the poor in spirit,’ ‘those who mourn,’ ‘the meek,’ ‘those who hunger and thirst for righteousness,’ ‘the merciful,’ ‘the pure in heart,’ ‘the peacemakers,’ and ‘those who are persecuted for righteousness’s sake’ are blessed. Do we want to make it reality or just leave it as a dream? To make the words of Jesus a reality, are we ready to endure insults, persecution, and slander, or will we try to avoid these attack against us? The Lord says that the former is blessed. Which will we choose?” Kikuchi continued.

“Is the reality of this world where we live today a world where the divinely established order is fully respected? Is the world God desires being realized? It is utterly inconceivable that God desires a situation where the precious gift of human life is violently taken away by every conceivable method and pretext. The precious gift of human life must be protected, without exception, from its beginning to its end,” the cardinal said.