Vice President Sara Duterte attends a Mass at the San Pedro Cathedral in Davao City, her family’s hometown, for the opening of the 2025 Kadayawan Festival, August 7, 2025. (Credit: Inday Sara Duterte/Facebook.)

MANILA, Philippines – Three Catholic priests and two laypersons filed a motion asking the Philippine Supreme Court to allow the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, who is accused of fund misuse.

The filers included Father Antonio Labiao Jr., vicar general of the Diocese of Novaliches in northern Metro Manila, and Fathers Joel Saballa and Ruben Villanueva, who belong to the same diocese.

The laypersons were Wilfredo Villanueva, founder of the nongovernmental organization called Stand Up for God Rosary Group (SUGOD), and Pinky Tam, a member of the same group.

They were also the complainants behind the third impeachment complaint filed against Duterte at the House of Representatives on December 19, 2024.

It was the fourth impeachment complaint against Duterte that was eventually transmitted to the Senate for an impeachment trial, but the Supreme Court ruled on July 25, 2025, that the fourth complaint was illegal.

The court said the fourth complaint violated the country’s 1987 Constitution, which states that “no impeachment proceedings shall be initiated against the same official more than once within a period of one year.”

In their motion, the filers argued that Duterte’s impeachment did not violate this constitutional rule. They said that the first three impeachment complaints against Duterte, including the one they filed in December 2024, were not deemed initiated, as they were not referred to the House of Representatives’ Committee on Justice.

“Here, although four impeachment complaints were filed before the Secretary General, only one initiated the proceeding. Again, although there were four matchsticks, only one of them lit the candle,” the filers said.

They emphasized that impeachment “stands as the nation’s last and most vital defense” against people who abuse their authority.

“At its heart, impeachment exists for a simple but powerful purpose: to ensure that those entrusted with the greatest power in the government remain accountable to the people they serve. Without accountability, power would know no bounds. And power — unfettered — is tyranny,” the movant-intervenors said.

Catholic groups have been at the forefront of holding the 47-year-old Vice President, as well as her father, 80-year-old Rodrigo Duterte, accountable for alleged acts of corruption and violence. The Duterte patriarch, who was president from 2016 to 2022, is now detained for alleged crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

A Catholic bishop in the central Philippines, Patricio Buzon of the Diocese of Bacolod, was one of those who recently spoke up about Duterte’s impeachment.

In a homily for August 10, Buzon criticized both the Senate and the Supreme Court in apparent reference to Duterte’s case.

“With what is happening in the Senate and the Supreme Court today, one cannot help but feel frustrated with the present government and cynical about the future of our nation. The upper house, once an august and independent body of statesmen/women, is now infested with members coming from deeply entrenched dynasties, entertainers, and populists who know nothing about lawmaking, and lawyers who are suspect and beholden to a partisan agenda,” Buzon said.

“The highest court meant to be the people’s last resort for justice is lost in non-committal legalese and fails to defend the people’s right to hold their elected leaders accountable. Once again, the question continues to haunt us: Is there hope?” Buzon asked.

Reflecting on the day’s readings about the Passover and the faith of Abraham, the 75-year-old bishop emphasized that there is hope for the Philippines despite the problems it is facing.

“Going back to our original question, is there hope for our country? Today’s readings give us a resounding yes. Yes! There is hope, and not only for our country but for the whole world and for everyone. The hope we have does not disappoint because it is Christ himself, who is God with us (Emmanuel) and who will lead us to the Father’s house,” Buzon said.