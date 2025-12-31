ROME – This has been a rollercoaster of a year, in every area of life and all across the globe, complete with seismic shifts in geopolitics and the Catholic Church itself, 12 months during which the one constant appeared to be change.

From the inauguration of a new political administration in the United States to the election of a new pope, to global conflicts, political violence, tenuous ceasefires and a celebration of papal fashion, 2025 was a tumultuous year, full of challenges and new beginnings, with reasons for both concern and hope.

Under the heading, “a picture is worth a thousand words,” here is a look back at the images of some of the most evocative and defining moments of 2025.

January

On Jan. 20, Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second term as president of the United States of America alongside JD Vance, a Catholic convert, as his vice president, setting into motion a series of actions and policies that have shaken the international community and unsettled global markets and geopolitical alliances.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance attend an indoor presidential inauguration parade event at Capital One Arena Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (Credit: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

When the Jubilee of Hope kicked off with the first major event Jan. 25, dedicated to the World of Communications, it represented the promise of the jubilee year and posed significant challenges for an ailing Francis, who skipped his lengthy prepared speech and instead gave brief off-the-cuff remarks. Two weeks later, Francis would be hospitalized.

Pope Francis arrives for his first official event of the Jubilee of Hope, meeting with journalists during the Jubilee for the World of Communications in the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall Jan. 25, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media)

February

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital Feb. 14. He spent 38 days there, fighting double pneumonia and a polymicrobial respiratory infection, nearly dying twice during his  stay.

Candles for Pope Francis are seen at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

During his hospitalization, members of the Roman Curia began gathering along with the faithful in St. Peter’s Square nightly to pray the rosary for Francis’s health. The prefects of the different Vatican dicasteries led the rosary each night, including then-Cardinal Robert Prevost, who was head of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Bishops.

Cardinal Robert Prevost leads a rosary for Pope Francs in St. Peter’s Square March 4, 2023. (Credit: Vatican Media)

 

Pope Francis concelebrates Mass in the private chapel on the 10th floor of Rome’s Gemelli Hospital (Credit: Vatican Press Office)

March

Pope Francis was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital March 23. He returned to his Vatican residence with strict medical orders of complete and total rest for at least two months.

Francis promptly ignored the doctors’ orders, resuming work almost immediately and beginning to make brief, surprise public appearances just two weeks after leaving the hospital.

Pope Francis appears at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on March 23, 2025. (Credit: Domenico Stinellis/AP)

April

Pope Francis made his first surprise appearance in public at the end of an April 6 Mass in St. Peter’s Square for the Jubilee for the Sick and Healthcare Workers, a moment charged with powerful significance in light of his own illness and hospital stay.

Pope Francis arrives in a wheelchair at the end of a Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP)

On April 20 – Easter Sunday – Pope Francis despite his ongoing fragile health delivered his traditional Urbi et Orbi blessing from the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, praying for peace in the world before popping out to surprise pilgrims with what would be his final jaunt through the square in the popemobile.

Later that afternoon, Pope Francis met US Vice President JD Vance in a previously unannounced private audience at his Vatican residence.

Pope Francis appears on the central lodge of St. Peter’s Basilica to bestow the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for to the city and to the world) blessing at the end of Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Credit: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis tours St. Peter’s Square in his popemobile after bestowing the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for to the city and to the world) blessing at the end of Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Credit: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis receives U.S. Vice President JD Vance, left, at the Vatican Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media)

The day after his surprise ride through St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis passed away at 7:35a.m. Monday, April 21, after suffering a stroke in the early hours of the morning, bringing his 12-year pontificate to an end.

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, left, prays in front of the body of Pope Francis laid out in state inside his private chapel at the Vatican Monday, April 21, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media)
The body of Pope Francis is carried into St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, where he will lie in state for three days. (Credit: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Vatican personnel pay their respects to Pope Francis inside St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, where his body will lie in state for three days. (Credit: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, Pool)
The book of the Gospels lies on the coffin of Pope Francis during his funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Credit: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Pope Francis, the “pope of surprises,” gave the world one more on the day of his funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Square: a private, face-to-face conversation away from television cameras was had by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump inside St. Peter’s Basilica prior to the ceremony – a moment of great significance given a tense public encounter between the two just weeks prior at the White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on April 26, 2025. (Credit: Zelenskyy on X)

After the funeral Mass, Francis’s coffin was then taken via popemobile to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, where he was entombed and where visitors and pilgrims continue to flock to pay their respects.

The coffin of Pope Francis is transported in front of the Colosseum on its way to St. Mary Major where he will be buried, Rome, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Credit: AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Faithful line up to pay their respects to the tomb of Pope Francis inside St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Credit: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

May

In another historic month for the world, and for the Catholic Church in particular, cardinals began gathering almost immediately after Pope Francis’s funeral, in pre-conclave meetings called general congregations, to discuss the direction of global Catholicism in the future and what qualities a candidate should have to succeed Francis in the See of Peter.

Slowly all 133 of the cardinals under 80 who voted in the conclave arrived for the meetings, gathering together for nearly two weeks of discussion before the conclave began May 7. It ended just one day later, after four rounds of balloting, with the historic election of  history’s first pope from the United States, Robert Francis Prevost, who chose Leo XIV as his regnal name.

Cardinals present in Rome meet for the General Congregation on April 30, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media)
The Sistine Chapel, where cardinals gathered to elect the new pope, is seen Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media)
Pope Leo XIV appears on the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica after being chosen the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Credit: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Leo, who spent much of his life and ministry as a missionary in Peru prior to coming to the Vatican in 2023 as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, immediately got down to business, holding private meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and with US Vice President JD Vance and putting his own popular piety on display with a visit to pray before the icon of Mary of Good Counsel in Genazzano, Italy.

His official inauguration Mass was held in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, April 18, complete with a ride in the popemobile to greet faithful and pilgrims to came to Rome for the celebratory occasion.

Pope Leo XIV prays before the icon of Mary of Good Counsel in Genazzano, Italy, on May 10, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media)
Pope Leo XIV meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican May 18, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media)
Pope Leo XIV met with US Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife Usha Vance in the Apostolic Palace of the Vatican May 19, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media)
Pope Leo XIV waves at the end of a Mass for the formal inauguration of his pontificate, in St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Credit: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

June

The month of June was relatively quiet around the Vatican, as Leo eased into his new role and Catholics around the world started getting to know their new pastor.

On Leo’s agenda, however, was a series of important meetings and jubilee events with his governing bureaucracy, during which he set a softer and more collaborative tone than his predecessor.

That month, he met with different groupings of the most significant curial and diplomatic bodies of the Holy See, and he also celebrated a broader Jubilee of the Holy See.

Pope Leo XIV meets with Pontifical Representatives inside the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace during the Jubilee for Papal Representatives June 10, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media)

In June, Leo also got in touch with his American roots, sending a video message – his first to the United States – played at the “Chicago Celebrates Pope Leo XIV” event in his native city’s Rate Field, home to the Chicago White Sox, his favorite baseball team.

Pope Leo XIV wears a Chicago White Sox hat during his Wednesday June 11, 2025, general audience in St. Peter’s Square. (Credit: Chicago White Sox/@whitesox on X)

July

Pope Leo in the month of July officially reinstated a papal tradition abandoned by his predecessor, when he chose to spend his summer vacation at the papal villa in the small Italian town of Castel Gandolfo, roughly an hour’s drive from Rome.

Pope Leo XIV arrives at the papal summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome, for a six-week vacation, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP)

Despite being on vacation, Leo that month had several important engagements, including a second meeting with Zelenskyy, a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, another with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and a phone call to Gaza’s only Catholic parish.

Amid a renewed Israeli ground offensive in Gaza that month, a tank struck the territory’s Holy Family church in Gaza July 17, killing three people and injuring several others, including the pastor, Father Gabriel Romanelli. Damage was also done to the parish building itself, where hundreds of families have been sheltering for months.

The facade of Holy Family Church in Gaza following the Israeli tank strike on July 17, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media)

Leo XIV also put his eco-agenda front and center in July, celebrating the Mass “for the care of creation” for the first time in the papal gardens of his villa in Castel Gandolfo. The Mass was added to the Roman Missal by the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments June 8 and is among several “civil needs” for which the Mass can be offered, using prayers and readings that speak of the place God’s creation holds in worship.

Later, Leo would inaugurate the eco-project launched by Pope Francis, Borgo Laudato Si’, based on the teachings of Francis’s 2015 eco-encyclical Laudato Si’.

Pope Leo XIV delivers his homily at the first Mass for the Care of Creation in the papal residence in Castel Gandolfo July 9, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media)

August

Pope Leo was mostly back in Rome for the month of August to preside over scheduled jubilee events, though he did escape to Castel Gandolfo for the feast of the Assumption on Aug. 15.

Given the tumultuous situation in Gaza and throughout the Middle East, with conflict between Israel, Lebanon and Iran also escalating at the time, Leo declared Aug. 22 a day of prayer and fasting for peace in all areas of the world ravaged by conflict.

Mass in Castel Gandolfo for the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, celebrated at the Pontifical Parish of Saint Thomas of Villanova Aug. 15, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media)
Pope Leo greets pilgrims during his general audience at the Vatican Aug. 20, 2025, during which he declared Aug. 22 a day of prayer and fasting for peace. (Credit: Vatican Media)

September

Pope Leo kicked off the month of September by sending a strong signal of his openness to sitting down and listening to everyone when he met with Jesuit Father James Martin, telling the editor-at-large at America Magazine that he would, like his predecessor, maintain an attitude of welcome and inclusion toward the LGBTQ+ community while leaving church teaching on the issue unchanged.

Pope Leo XIV and Jesuit Father James Martin, editor-at-large at America, at the Vatican on Sept. 1, 2025. (Credit: Vatican News)

Leo XIV also gave his first interview to Crux’s Elise Ann Allen. Crux published the interview in excerpts on Sept. 14 – Leo XIV’s 70th birthday –  and the which appeared in its entirety in Spanish translation as the final chapter of Allen’s biography of the new pontiff, León XIV: Ciudadano del mundo, misionero del siglo XXI.

In the conversation, Leo reflected at length on his life, vocation, missionary experience, and on the various positions he has held, as well as the conclave and his own election to the papacy. He also touched on a variety of contemporary ad intra and ad extra challenges, such as global peacemaking, U.S. politics, liturgical debates, and the role of women in the church, among other things.

Crux’s Elise Ann Allen and Pope Leo XIV at the Villa Borghese, the papal summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, on July 10, 2025. (Credit: Cruxnow.com)
Pope Leo XIV and Crux’s Elise Ann Allen speak at the Palazzo Sant’Uffizio at the Vatican on July 30, 2025. (Credit: CruxNow.com)

Leo marked his 70th birthday Sept. 14, receiving a special birthday cake for the landmark after presiding over the Angelus that morning, during which a group of Peruvians in Rome organized a pilgrimage carrying an image of Jesus Nazareno el Cautivo, a beloved devotion and shrine in the small town of Monsefu, which is part of his former diocese of Chiclayo. The feast of el Señor Cautivo happens to be on the same day as Leo’s birthday.

Pope Leo XIV slices a cake for his 70th birthday Sept. 14, 2025, as cardinals, Vatican officials and ecumenical leaders look on after a prayer service at Rome’s Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls. (Credit: Vatican Media)

In September, the world was also shocked by the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a conservative political activist who was shot while at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University, a gruesome sign of how contentious the US political climate has become.

His murder was condemned by political leaders across the spectrum of opinion, from Trump and Vance to California’s Governor Gavin Newsom and then-mayoral-candidate Zohran Mamdani of New York, as well as various members of the U.S. church hierarchy, and Pope Leo himself, who prayed for Kirk’s family and expressed concern about political violence, stressing the need to avoid rhetoric and “manipulation” that lead to polarization, rather than respectful dialogue.

Charlie Kirk hands out hats before speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Credit: Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

Pope Leo ruffled the feathers of American conservatives Sept. 30, when he was door-stopped by journalists waiting outside as he left his residence in Castel Gandolfo, saying abortion are both prolife issues.

He was asked about a decision by Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago to present US Sen. Dick Durbin (D – IL) with a “Lifetime Achievement Award” at a fundraising gala for the archdiocesan “Keep Hope Alive” immigration charity, given the Catholic Durbin’s longstanding pro-choice voting record, despite his consistent defense of migrants.

Leo in his remarks stressed the importance of not reducing one’s entire lifetime of work to one issue, and said that while the political discussions are complex, issues such as abortion, immigration and the death penalty are all pro-life issues and the church must find a way to move forward on them together in light of Catholic social teaching.

Pope Leo XIV speaks to journalists at Castel Gandolfo, Sept 30, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media)

October

Pope Leo kicked off the month of October by publishing his first major document, Dilexi te, an apostolic exhortation on poverty. Begun by his predecessor Pope Francis, the document among other things examines the root causes of poverty and global inequalities, and outlines the Christian duty to care for the poor.

Pope Leo XIV signs his Apostolic Exhortation, Dilexi te, in the Vatican on October 4 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media)

Pope Leo in October also became the first pope since Paul VI in 1968 to personally attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Pontifical Swiss Guard, which usually takes place in May but was postponed due to the conclave.

Pope Leo XIV observes the Swiss Guard during a swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media)

Leo made his first official visit to Italian President Sergio Mattarella in October, visiting the Quirinal Palace where Mattarella resides. In a speech on the occasion, he called for the care of migrants and creation, condemned low birth rates in Europe, and appealed for a strengthening of multilateralism.

He also held his first meeting with victims of clerical abuse and abuse-prevention advocates, welcoming the board of the Ending Clergy Abuse organization, marking not only his first meeting with survivors and advocates, but also the first-ever meeting between a pope and a global advocacy group for survivors of clerical abuse.

Pope Leo XIV makes an official visit to Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome Oct. 14, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media)
Pope Leo XIV meets with board members of Ending Clergy Abuse in a private audience at the Vatican Oct. 20, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media)

In October, a ceasefire agreement was struck in Gaza which was tenuous from the outset and remains fragile. The agreement, however, marked a significant step in the peace process, for which Leo has repeatedly advocated since taking office in May.

Palestinians watch as Egyptian machinery and workers search for the bodies of hostages in Hamad City, Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (Credit: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

November

In the month of November Pope Leo declared Saint John Henry Newman a Doctor of the Church, giving him one of Catholicism’s most prestigious titles and touting him as an example intellectual sanctity during a Mass for the Jubilee of the World of Education.

Pope Leo XIV delivers a homily during a Nov. 1, 2025, Mass in St. Peter’s Square for the Jubilee of the World of Education, during which he bestowed the title of ‘Doctor of the Church’ on Saint John Henry Newman. (Credit: Vatican Media.)

He also celebrated Mass for the souls of the departed at Rome’s Campo Verano cemetery on Nov. 2, All Souls Day, marking his first visit to a Roman cemetery as pope.

Pope Leo XIV celebrates Mass at Rome’s Campo Verano cemetery, 2 Nov. 2025. (Photo courtesy of Vatican Media.)

In November the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) also published a document on the Catholic understanding of the Mother of God, most notably discouraging use of the title, Co-redemptrix, a favorite among many ardent Marian devotees.

The decision was heavily criticized by Catholics who favor use of the title, and Fernandez later clarified that the title is acceptable for private devotion but will not be used in official Vatican documents or in the liturgy.

The prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, presents the declaration Dignitas Infinita during a news conference at the Vatican April 8, 2024. (Credit: Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Shortly after, the DDF again made news with the publication of another document, Una Caro: In Praise of Monogamy, condemning polygamy, a major issue facing the church in Africa, and upholding the church’s teaching on marriage as a monogamous union between a man and a woman.

A man with his wife and two of his brides walk, during mass Easter weddings for 3,000 people, some polygamous, at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Heidelberg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Credit: Themba Hadebe/AP)

On Nov. 27, Leo departed Rome on his very first international trip as pope, traveling to Turkey to commemorate the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea before moving on to Lebanon, the second leg of a journey originally planned under Francis.

Pope Leo XIV boards a plane in Rome’s Fiumicino airport on his way to Turkey and Lebanon, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. (Credit: AP Photo)
Ecumenical prayer attended by Pope Leo XIV and Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople commemorating the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea in modern-day Iznik on Nov. 28, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media)

December

Pope Leo’s December saw him first in Beirut, where he met with national civil leaders, local pastors and religious, interfaith leaders in the region, and young people. He also made a moving visit to the site of the 2020 Beirut Port Explosion before celebrating Mass and hopping on his return flight to Rome.

Pope Leo XIV holds a moment of prayer at the site of the 2020 Beirut port explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (Credit: AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Pope Leo XIV on the plane to Rome from Lebanon on Dec. 2, 2025. (Credit: Elise Ann Allen/CruxNow.com)

Early in the month, Canadian music icon Michael Bublé performed at a Christmas concert attended by Pope Leo, singing hit classics such as “L.O.V.E.” that the pontiff himself sang along to, and taking requests, including one from Leo himself, who asked Bublé to sing the Ave Maria.

Pope Leo XIV greets Canadian singer Michael Bublé after an audience Dec. 5 in the Apostolic Palace of the Vatican. (Credit: Vatican Media)

On Dec. 18, in one of his most significant episcopal appointments so far, Leo  replaced Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, naming Ronald Hicks of Joliet in Illinois as his successor, signaling a clear change in tone, but also a nod for balance and a preference for prelates who occupy the increasingly narrow center ground in a contentious political climate.

Archbishop-designate Ronald Hicks speaks during a news conference in New York on Dec. 18, 2025. (Credit: Ryan Murphy/AP)

For his classic and delicately embroidered liturgical vestments, and for his decision to use the traditional papal garb including the papal mozzetta red cape – eschewed by his predecessor Francis, who preferred a simpler look – Pope Leo also made Vogue Magazine’s best dressed list for the top 55 most stylish individuals of the year.

Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. (Credit: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

Pope Leo also celebrated his first Christmas as pontiff, presiding over Masses on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and giving the traditional Christmas urbi et orbi blessing “to the city and to the world.” The polyglot Pope Leo XIV also brought back the tradition of offering Christmas greetings in various languages.

Pope Leo XIV carries a statue of the infant Jesus during Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica Dec. 24, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media.)
Pope Leo XIV offers his traditional Christmas urbi et orbi blessing from the central balcony of Saint Peter’s Basilica Dec. 25, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media)

 

*Elise Ann Allen and Christopher R. Altieri contributed to this piece