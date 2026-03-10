The shadow of the crucifix surmounting his pastoral staff falls across Pope Leo XIV as he presides over Ash Wednesday Mass, marking the start of Catholic Lent, inside the Basilica of Santa Sabina in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Credit: Gregorio Borgia/AP.)

Pope Leo XIV has expressed “profound sorrow” over the death of a Maronite Catholic priest as a result of Israeli shelling in the Lebanese village where the cleric was ministering, and for all victims of ongoing violence in the Middle East.

The pope also renewed his appeal for an end to fighting throughout the region.

A statement from the press office of the Holy See conveyed the pontiff’s “profound sorrow for all the victims of the recent bombardments in the Middle East, for the many innocent people, including many children, and for those who helped them.”

The statement said the pope “follows the events with concern and prays for a swift end to all hostilities.”

The statement specifically mentions Father Pierre El-Rahi, a Maronite priest killed Monday in the village of Qlayaa in the south of Lebanon, reportedly by Israeli artillery fire.

Franciscan Father Toufic Bou Merhi, a priest of the Franciscan of the Custody of the Holy Land, told Vatican Median El-Rahi was injured while rushing to the aid of a parishioner who had been wounded in an attack on his house.

“There was a first attack, which hit a house near his parish, in the mountains, wounding one of the parishioners,” the Franciscan told Vatican media.

“Father Pierre rushed with dozens of other young people to help the parishioner,” he said, “when there was another attack, another bombing on the same house.”

El-Rahi was injured in that second attack and was rushed to a local hospital, the Franciscan said.

The Franciscan told Vatican Media El-Rahi “died almost at the hospital door.”

Southern Lebanon has seen significant violence in recent days, since the Iranian-supported Lebanese militant group Hezbollah launched attacks against Israel, drawing a sustained response from Israeli military forces.

Estimates say some 300 people have been killed and 1000 others wounded in the eight days since fighting between Hezbollah and Israeli forces recommenced.

The Israeli army has repeatedly issued evacuation orders for a large swathe of southern Lebanon.

Some 500,000 people have fled their homes, adding significant stress to an already difficult humanitarian situation.

El-Rahi, however, was among those who chose to stay with his people.

On Friday, the priest participated in a rally outside a church in the town of Marjeyoun near Qlayaa, where several dozen residents declared their determination to remain on their land.

In remarks at the rally, El-Rahi called for the village of Marjeyoun to be considered off-limits to displaced Hezbollah supporters and said, “When we defend our land, we do so as pacifists who only carry weapons of peace.”

The United States and Israel continue an aerial campaign in Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said U.S. and Israeli forces have hit 5,000 targets since commencement of hostilities on February 28.

Iranian senior leaders have made a show of loyalty to new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei – son of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei – after Mojtaba Khamenei was confirmed on Sunday.

Speaking to journalists in Florida on Monday, Trump called the campaign in Iran a “short-term excursion” and suggested it could be over “very soon.”

Trump also expressed “disappointment” in the choice of Supreme Leader, saying the younger Khamenei is “going ⁠to lead to just more ⁠of the same problem ⁠for ⁠the country.”