ROME – For at least the fourth time in the past week, Pope Leo XIV on Sunday renewed his appeal for peace in the Middle East, where a U.S. and Israel-led bombing of Iran risks spiraling into a broader regional conflict.

“From Iran and from the whole Middle East,” the pontiff said in his March 8 Angelus address, “news continues to reach us that gives rise to profound consternation.”

“In addition to the episodes of violence and devastation as well as the widespread climate of hatred and fear, there is also the concern that the conflict will spread and that other countries in the region, including beloved Lebanon, may again sink back into instability,” he said.

Leo’s appeal for peace and his plea on behalf of Lebanon come after what is already being dubbed a new war broke out Feb. 28 when the United States and Israel launched military strikes in Iran, killing top military leaders and numerous civilians.

So far, the death count in Iran is estimated to be around 1,230. Meanwhile, Israel has launched strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Hezbollah had attacked Israel March 2, and Israel launched a series of retaliatory attacks.

The fresh fighting between the two nations ended a ceasefire that had been in place between the two since a brief spat last year, and is part of what is fueling concerns the new war could morph into a regional conflict.

Leo last Sunday appealed for peace so that the “spiral of violence” in the Middle East would cease.

In remarks to journalists while leaving his vacation home in Castel Gandolfo on Tuesday of last week, he again called for the cessation of hostilities.

In a message sent to the International Encounter for Peace held at Loyola University in Chicago Saturday, Leo said peace is not just the absence of conflict, but is a continual journey with God toward reconciliation.

He stressed the importance of various religious traditions coming together to pray for peace, as he did during his recent visit to Turkey and Lebanon, and insisted that a world without conflict is not unattainable.

During Sunday’s Angelus address, the pope urged Christians to continue praying “that the roar of the bombs will cease, that weapons will be cast aside, and spaces of dialogue will open in which the voices of the voice of the people can be heard.”

“I entrust this plea to Mary queen of peace. May she intercede for those who suffer due to war and accompany hearts along the path of reconciliation and hope,” he said.

