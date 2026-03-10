The cover of Kenneth More: The Making of a Movie Legend (2026, Quiller) by Nathan Morley. Image courtesy of author.

Listen

In his new book Kenneth More: The Making of a Movie Legend, biographer Nathan Morley reveals how the beloved star – who shot to fame playing wartime heroes in British cinema classics such as Reach for the Sky and Sink the Bismarck! – unexpectedly carved out a sideline as a crime‑solving Catholic priest.

Morley charts how More, long celebrated for his stiff‑upper‑lip charm and heroic screen roles, suddenly swapped cockpits and command posts for cassocks and quiet deduction, stepping into the unlikely world of G.K. Chesterton’s Father Brown – a transformation that surprised fans and baffled critics, yet became one of the most intriguing chapters of his career.

The author answered questions for Crux Now, about his book and about Kenneth More the actor and the man, painting a vivid picture of one of the twentieth century’s great cinematic luminaries.

Here is Crux Now‘s interview with Nathan Morley, in its entirety.

Crux Now: TV mogul Lew Grade offered More the lead in G.K. Chesterton’s Father Brown. It seemed an odd choice. Why did he take it?

Nathan Morley: I don’t think the idea of Kenny playing a Catholic sleuth who solves mysteries through humanity rather than deduction appealed to him at first. It took time for him to accept, and a hefty paycheck. Like Hercule Poirot, Father Brown often embarrassed the police, and the role required Ken to suppress his own cheeky persona and become a likeable, slightly lumpy little priest. Producer Ian Fordyce leaned into that, giving Brown a pipe, Windsor glasses and a cassock — the image of an endearing village cleric.

Tell us about Father Brown.

Father Brown isn’t the only Catholic detective in fiction, but he’s certainly the one who looms largest. What makes him feel unique is the way G.K. Chesterton built his faith directly into the mechanics of detection. Brown doesn’t solve crimes with gadgets, fingerprints or clever traps; he does it through an almost pastoral understanding of guilt, temptation and human frailty. That’s a very different engine from the usual whodunnit machinery, and it set him apart from the moment he appeared in the 1910s.

There are other Catholic sleuths – Father Dowling in the States, Cadfael in medieval Shrewsbury, Sister Fidelma in early Ireland – but all of them came much later, and most owe something to the Brown template. None of them have had the same cultural reach, especially in Europe, where Father Brown became a kind of archetype: the quiet little priest who sees straight through people.

So while he’s not technically unique, he’s the original, the definitive, and the one everyone else gets compared to. His Catholicism isn’t window dressing; it’s the whole method. That’s why he still stands out, more than a century after Chesterton first put him on the page.

Did More warm to the part?

He did. He later said Father Brown was the sort of man he’d like to be – tolerant, humorous, fond of his pipe and a drink, and fully aware of life’s temptations.

Was Kenneth More religious?

No. In the book I quote him saying: “I’m not a Catholic. If anything, I used to be Church of England, which could be called one of the best social clubs in the world. But my religion – or lack of it – doesn’t come into it. I’m not opposed to the principles of Catholicism. No one has ever convinced me there is no God. I don’t think anyone who has seen active service, as I have, and been near to death, as I have, can entirely disbelieve.”

How did the series turn out?

Ken was enormously pleased with his work on Father Brown. When it became a critical and commercial success, he rushed to the Cannes TV market to help sell it overseas – and succeeded. From its first transmission in September 1974, the show found fans across Europe and even behind the Iron Curtain. Brown resonated in countries where official narratives were rigid and heavily controlled. The stories were small, human, and oddly comforting. Add to that the fact that Chesterton was already widely read in translation, and you have the perfect recipe: a familiar literary character, a beloved British actor, and a series that felt safe, thoughtful and apolitical – exactly the sort of thing that travelled well behind the Iron Curtain.

It only ran for 13 episodes. Why did he stop?

He genuinely feared being permanently typecast as a frumpy, middle‑aged man “consigned to TV dramas.” That’s what made him step away.

More had been on the radar of the Church in the 1950s in a controversial play?

Yes, his appearance in The Deep Blue Sea shocked audiences at the time – including the Church – because it was a brutally honest portrait of adultery, despair and emotional collapse. Post‑war British theatre was still largely conservative, and the idea of a national favorite like More playing a drunken, broken former RAF pilot in a relationship built on passion, guilt and self‑destruction was jarring.

The play tackled subjects that were considered taboo: sexual relationships outside marriage, suicidal despair, and the raw psychology of a man who had lost both purpose and faith. For some church leaders, it was simply too frank, too modern, and too willing to expose the darker corners of human behaviour. For audiences, it was a shock to see More – usually the embodiment of charm and decency – stripped of his heroic veneer.

That contrast is exactly why the performance made such an impact. It showed he could go far deeper than the light, breezy roles he was known for, and it marked one of the most powerful dramatic turns of his career.

It was hardly unexpected when the telecast of the play raised the issue of broadcasting the ‘sordidness of real life’, resulting in a bookings surge after scenes showing Hester – the female interest – attempting to gas herself aired, despite ‘strong calls’ to tone it down. The scene was so shocking that the then-righteous BBC placed a stiff religious epilogue at the end of the play, presented by Canon Bryan Green. It was the equivalent of stationing a preacher in the foyer of a theatre as the audience is leaving.

Morley’s biography of one of British cinema’s most iconic and enduring stars is published by Quiller on 14 April. The book – Kenneth More: The Making of a Movie Legend – features contributions from actors and directors who worked closely with More, including Martin Jarvis, Jane Asher, Chris Sarandon, Anneke Wills, Susan Penhaligon, Alvin Rakoff, Peter Medak, Barry MacGregor and many others.