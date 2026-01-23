Listen

Family, friends, colleagues, and members of the wider community are invited to gather in prayer and remembrance to honor John L. Allen Jr., who died on January 22, 2026. All who wish to offer prayers or pay their respects are warmly welcome to attend the Funeral Mass and to visit at the times listed below.

Funeral and Visitation Arrangements

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 26, at 3pm in Rome, at the Basilica of Sant’Eugenio in Viale delle belle arti, 10. Clergy who wish to participate are welcome & invited to bring vestments.

Visiting will be held at the Antea Pavillion (Padiglione Antea) in Piazza Santa Maria della Pietà, 5 in Rome, during the following hours: