ROME – After a shocking United States military operation in Venezuela culminating with the capture and of its president Nicolás Maduro Saturday, Pope Leo called for the respect of the Venezuelan people, as well as the nation’s sovereignty.

“I am following the developments in Venezuela with deep concern,” the pope said in his Jan. 4 Angelus address.

Speaking to pilgrims gathered in a rainy St. Peter’s Square, he said, “The good of the beloved Venezuelan people must prevail over all other considerations and inspire us to overcome violence and embark on paths of justice and peace.”

These paths must be pursued, he said, “guaranteeing the country’s sovereignty, ensuring the rule of law enshrined in the constitution, respecting the human and civil rights of each person.”

Pope Leo urged nations to work together “to build a serene future of collaboration, stability, and harmony, with special attention to the poorest who are suffering from the difficult economic situation.”

He urged all believers to pray for this intention through the intercession of Our Lady of Coromoto, patroness of Venezuela, and of Venezuelan Saints José Gregorio Hernández and Sister Carmen Rendiles, whom he just canonized in October.

In the United States’ most aggressive attempt to secure a regime change since its 2003 invasion of Iraq, America Saturday conducted a dramatic military operation ousting Maduro from power.

Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were immediately transported on a U.S. warship to New York to face charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy.

United States President Donald Trump said in a press conference Saturday that U.S. officials would temporarily “run” the oil-rich nation, tapping into its vast oil reserves to sell to other nations, until a transition of power can be achieved.

The dramatic action was the result of a concerted effort by administration officials such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other Maduro critics who have been pushing for action against the Venezuelan leader for years.

Serious questions have been raised about the legality of the U.S.’s military operation, which went beyond the high-profile historic examples of American intervention against autocratic governments in Panama, Iraq and other nations.

Leo had previously criticized the idea of military action in Venezuela during his Dec. 2 inflight press conference from Beirut to Rome.

Speaking of the months of political turmoil in Venezuela leading up to Saturday’s operation and Trump’s repeated threats of military intervention if Maduro did not resign willingly, Leo said the Vatican was working with the national bishops’ conference and the nuncio “to find ways to calm the situation.”

“So often who suffers in these situations is the people, not the authorities,” the pope said, saying the good of the people must be placed above all else.

At the time, Leo acknowledged that a U.S. military operation in Venezuela was being discussed, and advised against it, saying, “I truly believe that it is better to look for ways of dialogue, maybe pressure, including economic pressure, but looking another way to change, if that is what they want to do in the United States.”

The Trump administration has touted Saturday’s operation, and earlier strikes on boats in the Caribbean Sea, as a necessary measure to prevent the flow of drugs.

Protests against the military operation in Venezuela broke out in Los Angeles and Las Vegas in the hours after the news went public. In Venezuela, some citizens celebrated Maduro’s capture, others have criticized the maneuver as illegal.

In the wake of Maduro’s detainment, the Supreme Court of Justice in Venezuela ordered that Vice President Delcy Rodríguez assume the role of acting president of the nation.

Rodríguez has served as Maduro’s vice president since 2018, overseeing the majority of its oil-rich but suffering economy, and its infamous intelligence service.

While the Trump administration has indicated that it is willing to work with her and while some have already reported her swearing in as the new president of Venezuela, Rodríguez in a televised address made no mention of a swearing-in, and she criticized the U. S’s military intervention.

“What is being done to Venezuela is an atrocity that violates international law,” she said, saying, “History and justice will make the extremists who promoted this armed aggression pay.”

The United Nations Security Council announced that it will be holding an emergency meeting Monday following Saturday’s operation to discuss threats to international peace and security.

In a statement Saturday, the Venezuelan bishops condemned all forms of violence, voiced their closeness to those who were injured or died as a result of the operation, and urged citizens to pray for peace.

“In light of the events unfolding in our country today, we ask God to grant all Venezuelans serenity, wisdom and strength. We stand in solidarity with those who were injured and the families of those who have died,” they said.

They encouraged faithful to “persevere in prayer for the unity of our people,” and called on believers to “live more intensely the hope and fervent prayer for peace in our hearts and in society, rejecting all forms of violence.”

“May our hands be open for encounter and mutual support, and may the decisions made always be for the wellbeing of our people,” they said.

