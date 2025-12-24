After the August 5 uprising, there have been incidents of torture and persecution of 2,300 people from minority communities alleged from a rally and human chain organized by Bangladesh Minority Unity Front on Dec. 22, at Dhaka. (Credit: Bangladesh Minority Unity Front.)

DHAKA – Leaders of minority organizations in Bangladesh alleged government failure to stop violence, killings and persecution of minority communities in the Muslim-majority South Asian nation.

On December 22, the Bangladesh Minority Unity Front, an alliance of religious minorities, made this demand from a human chain and protest rally in front of the National Press Club in the capital Dhaka.

Nirmal Rozario, president of the Bangladesh Christian Association, part of the Minority Unity Front, claimed that although minorities in Bangladesh have been attacked in various ways, there is no indication of justice yet.

“After the August 5 uprising, there have been incidents of torture and persecution of 2,300 people from minority communities, but we have not seen any justice. We demand justice for each incident,” Rozario told in the rally.

Rozario told Crux that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the rights and security of all minority communities, including Christians.

Following the uprising that began in July last year, then-Prime Minister then and dictator Sheikh Hasina fled the country to India on August 5, 2024. In her absence, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced her to death on charges of genocide.

Referring to the recent incident of a Hindu youth named Dipu Chandra Das being beaten to death and burned on alleged of insulting Islam, Rozario said that the government must take action as soon as possible to bring to justice all kinds of injustices against minorities, including all these killings.

From January to November this year, people from the country’s minority communities have been victims of 73 incidents involving allegations of insulting religion said in a report by the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM).

Jayanta Kumar Deb, president of the Metropolitan Universal Puja Committee a Hindu religious organization, alleged that attacks are being carried out to expel minorities from the country.

“It is not credible that someone who is a minority would post on social media insulting the Islamic religion. Because we are all time in fear as a minority. A group is doing this to expel minorities from various places in the name of insulting religion,” said Dev.

From the human chain and protest rally, the Unity Front expressed uncertainty about the participation of the minority community in the upcoming national elections.

They said that fear is being spread among religious minorities ahead of the elections.

Monasteries, temples, churches and pagodas of religious minorities are being attacked. The Hindu community has been pushed into a defenseless state. The government has not taken any action against those who are carrying out such activities on the ground.

In July-August last year, after a youth-led uprising, Professor Mohammad Yunus took charge. The Yunus-led interim government has announced the date of the national elections on February 12, 2026.

But the day after the election schedule was announced, Sharif Osman Hadi was shot and later died. After the news of his death, a group set fire to several establishments, including the offices of the country’s two major newspapers and the offices of cultural organizations.

Later, the government’s press wing said that the violence was organized by some isolated extremist groups. The government has arrested more than a dozen people in the incident and law enforcement agencies are on alert.