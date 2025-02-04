Sister Anne Arabome with other women religious at the Sophia Institute for Theological Studies and Spiritual Formation in Namibia. (Credit: Sophia Institute for Theological Studies and Spiritual Formation.)

Listen

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – Sister Anne Arabome, a member of the Sisters of Social Service (SSS) of Los Angeles, has established the first theological and spiritual formation center in Namibia.

The Sophia Institute for Theological Studies and Spiritual Formation is dedicated to empowering African women religious through theological education, leadership training, and spiritual formation.

Arabome, returning to Africa after years of ministry in the United States, recognized the urgent need for such an initiative to support the growing number of religious vocations in Africa.

The Sophia Institute aims to equip women religious with the necessary skills to serve marginalized communities and promote social justice.

“Sophia Institute offers an oasis of serenity and peace to all religious women who seek to connect with their spiritual depth and discover and discern God’s will in their lives to enhance their mission in life – virtually and in person,” she told Crux.

Following are excerpts of that conversation…

Crux: What inspired you to establish the Sophia Institute for Theological Studies and Spiritual Formation in Namibia?

Arabome: I would say the inspiration to establish Sophia Institute is part of a realization of a deeply held conviction that goes back to my childhood as a cradle Catholic. Since I was a child, I had a strong sense of being called by God to make a difference to other people’s lives.

It came to me in many different ways – through the faith of my parents and my family; through the example of the nuns, some who were my teachers; and through my own interior experience of God. The interesting thing is that even though I didn’t quite know what God was calling me to, I just kept saying yes, every time something new was being placed before me by the Lord.

This call took me to the United States of America where I met and joined the Sisters of Social Service, studied, and worked in various ministries. It is this call that has brought me back to Africa, specifically to Namibia and Southern Africa. In this part of Africa, the religious women have limited opportunities for formation in theological studies and spirituality.

I feel called to help change that by developing various programs, opportunities, and activities that are tailored to the needs of women religious in Africa so that they can thrive in their mission and ministry.

Can you share some of the unique African values and principles that you incorporate into the formation programs at the Sophia Institute?

First of all, the vision of Sophia Institute is to form women and men alive in the Spirit and thriving in Ministry.

It is that simple: It is about people – how to support their dreams for spiritual growth, empower them to succeed, and motivate them to flourish in their religious life. In other words, what we are trying to do at Sophia is precisely what the Synod on Synodality recommended, that is, a “change of mentality and a renewed approach to both formation contexts and processes.”

At Sophia, the goal is to open up to the inspiration of the Life-giving Spirit. For this to happen, we need a conducive environment and space. Sophia Institute offers an oasis of serenity and peace to all religious women who seek to connect with their spiritual depth and discover and discern God’s will in their lives to enhance their mission in life – virtually and in person. Sophia accompanies religious women and communities on a journey of depth through transformative spiritual and theological formation rooted in the Gospel and enlivened by African values.

Specifically, Sophia Institute journeys with African Women Religious in their quest to celebrate their African identity, deepen their charism, express their giftedness, and fulfil their mission and ministry with courage and creativity in the Church and in Society. Also, Sophia offers religious communities’ various opportunities for communal renewal, days of recollection, spiritual accompaniment, and Ignatian Retreats, set in the context of African enculturated rituals and liturgies.

The Institute convenes and connects women religious through in-person and virtual events and gatherings, while supporting, highlighting, and celebrating the intellectual pursuits, publications and accomplishments of African women theologians. The enculturated liturgical and pedagogical resources developed by Sophia Institute provide opportunities for African Women Theologians to ground their work in the gift and beauty of African cultural and religious worldview.

How do you see the role of women religious evolving in Namibia and southern Africa, and how does your institute support this evolution?

As I said, I was struck by the limited opportunities for women religious in some parts of Southern Africa.

There are so many gifted, talented, competent women religious who are passionate about the mission of the Church. They need a little bit of support, which is what Sophia will provide. That is the raison d’etre of Sophia. Also, my community is called the Sisters of Social Service.

The charism of the SSS religious community empowers members to grow in their awareness of the Holy Spirit and the Spirit’s action in the world by engaging actively in the social mission of the Church. Each one of us is called to serve others – especially women and children – no matter their situation – whether in prison, or in poverty, or in unjust circumstances caused by social realities.

Sophia is an embodiment of this charism which we will draw upon to support the flourishing of women religious in Namibia and Southern Africa. The support that Sophia provides is evident in our programs. Of course, the focus is on women’s religion.

I know this might sound discriminatory, but it is important for the sake of equity to keep promoting the formation and flourishing of women religious in Africa, many of whom have been left behind. When the opportunity presents itself, we will also consider the needs of religious men.

To deliver these programs, Sophia Institute has convened a large group of international experts, scholars, and lecturers in wide ranging fields of theology, spirituality, psychology, anthropology, leadership and so much more. We are able to call on their expertise to deliver specific formation programs to support the growth of women religious in Africa.

What challenges have you faced in setting up the institute, and how have you overcome them?

Initiating or pioneering a project like Sophia Institute is never an easy task. Sophia project is in its early stages, and we have significant challenges ahead, not least in raising sufficient funds to develop its activities. It is currently run entirely by volunteers, including the little self-funding that I am able to provide. But I want to acknowledge the support of so many people that have been instrumental in the establishment of Sophia Institute.

In particular, I want to express my profound gratitude to the Archbishop of Windhoek, Archbishop Liborius Ndumbukuti Nashenda, for his gracious hospitality and welcome to Namibia. The Superior, Sister Veronika Iita, and all the Missionary Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus have been wonderful collaborators and supporters of Sophia, as well as the leadership of the Congregation of Religious Leaders in Namibia (CORLIN).

Also, I have the privilege of working with two wonderful colleagues as co-directors of Sophia, namely, Professor Tina Beattie and Dr. Nontando Hadebe. As I said, a project like this requires financial resources to succeed. We are hoping that foundations and organizations that invest in the development of women will take notice of the work of Sophia and offer generous support. Notwithstanding, I have come to believe that the greatest source of support for Sophia is God. Sophia Institute is the work of God. I am convinced of that. And, if I am faithful to this call, God continues to hold on to me for purposes that go beyond my comprehension.

What God is doing in my life and through my life is more important than what I am doing. If I remain open to God, I know that God will continue to hold me in the hollow of God’s hands here in Africa and prosper the work of Sophia Institute.

How do you envision the future of the Sophia Institute and its impact on religious vocations in Africa?

Our goal as Sophia is to provide resources for the formation of women religious and we hope to form thousands of leaders and religious women in all aspects of religious life, including synodality, across Africa, so that they will be better equipped to be the promoters of a missionary synodal Church – women who are rooted in their faith and can be effective leaders in promoting the emergence of a flourishing and vibrant Church, especially in local contexts where they minister as teachers, formators, administrators, nurses, spiritual directors, etc.

At Sophia we want to be part of the vision of transforming religious life in Africa, especially for women, to support and promote their growth and flourishing. My dream is that this initiative will be a means for empowering and reclaiming the dignity and beauty of African women religious and their communities through creative and contextualized theological reflection, formation, renewal, spiritual accompaniment, and Ignatian Retreats. All of this is exciting! In it I feel the Presence of One who is much greater than my small self and who has called me to journey with others – especially women religious – to step out into our confused world and bring the healing balm of Christ to others.

What advice would you give to young women considering a religious vocation in today’s world?

Well, I would encourage them to listen to their hearts to hear God’s voice and be courageous and generous in pursuing their calling. If they hear God calling, they shouldn’t hold back.

I would especially encourage them to heed the wise words of Pope Francis in Evangelii Gaudium: “Consecrated life is a gift to the Church, it is born of the Church, it grows in the Church, and it is entirely directed to the Church.”

There is a place for religious vocation for women in the Church and in the world.