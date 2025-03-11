Kenyan President William Ruto speaks during a joint summit to address conflict in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, hosted by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East Africa Community (EAC) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Credit: Elia Yunga/AP.)

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – Bishop George Nkuo of Kumbo in Cameroon’s North West region is warning the Church against “dirty money” being used in donations.

The bishop was reacting to reports in Kenya that a $155,000 gift from President William Ruto to Jesus Winner Ministry Church sparked protests as angry youths struggling with the high cost of living forced police to fire tear gas into the crowds.

“If someone gives money to the Church for a project or just a donation, the presumption is that it’s justly and honestly acquired until it’s proven otherwise because here, we are dealing with God who cannot be fooled or bought over with dirty money,” Nkuo told Crux.

Ruto’s March 2 donation stirred controversy, with a section of Kenya’s 55 million people questioning the source of the money, and accusing the president of demonstrating such opulence in a country where approximately 40 percent of the people are considered poor and therefore still struggle to meet basic needs like food, housing, and healthcare. Additionally, many qualified Kenyans looking for a job can’t find one.

In particular, the president’s propensity for charity towards Churches hasn’t pleased Gen Z – the same category of people who took to the streets last year to protest a hike in taxes that raised the cost of living.

Kenyan Bishop Cleophas Oseso of Nakuru has also weighed in on the perceived generosity of the president and other politicians towards the Church.

In his Ash Wednesday homily, the bishop warned that the Church should not be seen as a beneficiary of donations from politicians “while schools have no books, hospitals have no medicine and doctors and teachers have no pay.”

“We do not know where the huge sum of money donated to Churches by politicians comes from and we should be worried,” Oseso said.

“Let donations be done in secret to ensure the same is genuine and not a form for campaign or show-off,” he said.

Last year, Kenya’s Catholic Church rejected a donation of about $40,000 made by Ruto. The President had offered the money towards the building of a priest’s house and as a gift to the choir at the Soweto Catholic Church in the capital, Nairobi.

Archbishop Philip Anyolo of Nairobi rejected the money and ordered it returned, citing “ethical concerns and the need to safeguard the Church from being used for political purposes.”

He also ordered that a donation of 200,000 Kenyan shillings made by the Governor of Nairobi, Johnson Sakaja, be returned.

“The Catholic Church strongly discourages the use of church events such as fundraisers and gatherings as platforms for political self-promotion,” Anyolo said. He said such donations breached Church directives.

On social media, Kenyans have joined the debate, with James Njoroge, founder of Youth Forum Foundation, arguing that such waste in government circles justifies US President Donald Trump’s decision to put a handle on US aid to Africa.

“President gives 150k USD to a criminal ‘Pastor’ for votes & Africa complains about USAID. I support POTUS on this one. Africa must love herself first!! Say NO TO CORRUPT Leaders and your sick “Pastors,” he said on his verified Facebook page.

Tyto Long’ei, a teacher, notes that “ the reason why Africa is poor is that we use huge money in building churches rather than industries, then we get there and pray for jobs not knowing that church does not create jobs.”

Business woman Sally Mwihaki sounded even more cynical: “Our president is so rich he can finance a budget year for this country all by himself. We don’t need to pay taxes. International Monetary Fund please don’t ever fund Kenya again. Our own president can loan the country any amount.”

Ruto has maintained however that he doesn’t regret giving to God and will continue to do so.

“I am a product of giving to God, and I’m unapologetic about it. I do so on the firm foundation of the scriptures,” he said.