Pope Francis, second from left, looks at traditional dancers performing at the Martyrs’ Stadium In Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Credit: Gregorio Borgia/AP.)

Listen

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – Tributes have been pouring in from Africa and across the world following the announcement, Monday April 21 that Pope Francis had died at the age of 88.

From Church authorities to political figures, Pope Francis has been hailed across Africa for advancing human rights, building bridges, and working for peace.

“I received the news with a great sense of sadness,” said Johan Viljoen, Director of the Denis Hurley Peace Institute of the South Africa Bishops’ Conference.

“It’s very, very difficult to digest this. We face this day with great sadness, and many Sisters in religious communities here in South Africa and people all over the country are shedding tears. It’s very, very sad,” he told Crux.

Viljoen described the late pontiff as “the only global leader with any integrity… he was the light, and he was the voice of truth, and he stood for the poor and the oppressed.”

“He was really the representative of Christ on earth. He had compassion. He had a strong sense of justice,” Viljoen said.

Bishop Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala of the Catholic Diocese of Tombura-Yambio in South Sudan said he felt a personal sense of loss at the demise of the Pope.

“I received the news with deep sorrow. It felt like losing a spiritual father, a moral compass, and a voice for the voiceless. I was in quiet prayer when the message reached me, and I immediately offered a Mass for his soul,” he told Crux.

“As a Catholic bishop who has served under the pontificate of Pope Francis, and as someone working in South Sudan—a country he loved deeply—I am profoundly moved by the news of his passing. Like so many around the world whose lives he touched, I feel the weight of this loss personally and spiritually,” he said.

The South Sudanese bishop said Francis “had a heart for Africa,” exemplified by his outspoken stances against the post-colonial exploitation of the continent, and his efforts to foster peace in Africa’s war-ravaged countries.

“His concern for peace, justice, and human dignity resonated across the continent. I recall with great affection his historic visit to South Sudan and the DRC. His symbolic act of kissing the feet of our political leaders in Rome in 2019 was unforgettable—it spoke volumes about humility and the urgent need for reconciliation.”

The political class has also been expressing sorrow at the death of the pope. The chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf described the deceased pontiff as a “towering moral voice of our time and a steadfast advocate for peace, justice, compassion, and human dignity.”

South Africa President Cyrille Ramaphosa described the pope as “a spiritual leader who sought to unite humanity and wished to see a world governed by fundamental human values.”

“As the leader of the Church and a global figurehead, Pope Francis advanced a world view of inclusion, equality and care for marginalized individuals and groups, as well as responsible and sustainable custody of the natural environment,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

The interim Egyptian president Abdel-Fatah al Sisi said Pope Francis “built bridges of dialogue between peoples”, describing the late pontiff as “an exceptional global figure who dedicated his life to the service of peace and justice.”

“He tirelessly worked to promote tolerance and interfaith understanding, and to build bridges of dialogue between peoples. He was also an advocate of the Palestinian cause, defending legitimate rights, and calling for an end to conflicts and the achievement of a just and lasting peace,” al Sisi said.

Writing on X, Kenyan President William Ruto said Francis “exemplified servant leadership through his humility, his unwavering commitment to inclusivity and justice, and his deep compassion for the poor and the vulnerable.”

In neighboring Ethiopia, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also turned to social media to mourn the pope, saying “may his legacy of compassion, humility, and service to humanity continue to inspire generations to come.”

Francis was the first pope from the Global South, and Africans will be watching as the Vatican decides his successor.

“I would hope for a Pope who continues the path of inclusiveness, humility, and missionary zeal,” Bishop Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala of South Sudan told Crux.

“The Church needs a shepherd who can listen deeply, unite the faithful globally, and continue to bring the Church to the margins, as Francis did,” he said, noting that “each pope brings his unique gifts, and that diversity is a blessing.”

He balked at saying whether he would prefer an African pope.

“If it is God’s will, then yes,” he told Crux when asked if it was time for an African pope.

“Africa is vibrant in faith and youthful in spirit. A Pope from Africa could bring fresh perspectives rooted in the realities of the Global South. But ultimately, we trust the Holy Spirit to guide the Church in choosing the shepherd we need now,” the bishop said.