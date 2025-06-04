People gather in a flooded area of a market area in Mokwa, in north central Nigeria, on May 31, 2025. (Credit: Usman Salihu Mokwa/AP.)

Listen

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – Flash floods that swept through some communities in Nigeria’s Benue State have killed over 200 people with 500 more still missing. Authorities say there is no hope any of the missing might still be found alive.

Father James Omeh, the parish priest of Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church in Gulu in Niger State in Nigeria, died on May 25 when his vehicle was swept away by floodwaters along the Lapai-Gulu Road near Duma village. A woman travelling with him was also killed.

“Rev. Father Omeh, who was driving a white Hilux, was swept away by the flood into a deep, water-filled ditch. With assistance from the Sarkin Ruwa, local volunteers later recovered the vehicle. Sadly, the lifeless bodies of Rev. Father Omeh and a woman were recovered at the scene,” said Wasiu Abiodun, a police spokesperson.

Omeh also served as the Coordinator of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Lapai Local Government Area of the state.

The demise of the Catholic priest wasn’t to be an isolated incident. Just four days after his death, Nigeria faced the most devastating floods in over 60 years.

Beginning May 29, flash floods swept through the trading hub of Mokwa in Niger State, wiping out everything in its path: Homes, farmlands, human beings.

Authorities in Nigeria have said 200 dead bodies have already been recovered. 500 others are missing, with authorities indicating that they may well have all perished. The United Nations says more than 3000 people have been displaced.

Local media interviewed survivors, and their stories are as chilling as they are illuminating.

“I went to look for food and came home to find no home. I lost nine of my children,” said Isa Daban, a resident.

Another person, Musa Ismaila, said a building with 80 students was swept away.

“A lot of the people involved were children. An Almajiri [a school in the region] house with over 80 children was washed away,” he told The Nation.

“Farms and their crops were washed away; many businesses were also lost. There is really nothing left,” Ismaila said.

He further bemoaned the fact that survivors “are sleeping in the open with no adequate food.”

“Many of the survivors have been wearing the same clothes since Thursday. There are some people hospitalized while several families are still looking for their loved ones. This is a serious emergency,” he said.

The Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday extended words of sympathy to the people of Mokwa Local Government Area over the devastation wrought by the floods.

“On behalf of the entire Christendom in the state, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and we stand with everyone who has suffered in this disaster,” said Bulus Yohanna, the CAN chairman.

Bishop Bulus Dauwa Yohanna of Kontagora Diocese also commended both the federal and state governments for responding swiftly to bring succor to affected populations. He urged the affected communities to remain hopeful so they could come out stronger from the disaster.

“While we continue in our prayers for you, we urge you to remain hopeful and resilient,” Yohanna said.

Former Nigerian president, Muhamadu Buhari, described the deaths as “painful and devastating” as he extended condolences to families and friends of all those who have lost their loved ones.

“May the injured recover soon,” he added.

Katsina state Governor, Dikko Radda, said the floods had brought immense pain and suffering to the affected communities.

“The news of the Mokwa flood disaster deeply grieves us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this unfortunate incident,” he said.

“Natural disasters are a reminder of our shared vulnerability and the importance of standing together during times of crisis. Katsina State stands in complete solidarity with her Niger State brothers and sisters during this difficult period,” Radda added.

Nigeria’s history with devastating floods isn’t new. Last year, 230 people were killed when floods swept through Borno state in eastern Nigeria. Over 600,000 people were displaced. In 2022, flooding impacted 34 of Nigeria’s 36 states. It killed hundreds and displaced more than 1.3 million.