In this Oct. 7, 2018 file photo, Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement party, wait to casts his vote during the Presidential elections in Yaounde, Cameroon. (Credit: Sunday Alamba/AP.)

Listen

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – In stark contrast to the “partisan and nauseating electoral politics” marked by division, manipulation, and a focus on winning rather than the common good, a leading Cameroonian priest says the Church’s idea of Synodality as a vital alternative for 2025 and beyond.

Synodality, defined as a “path of spiritual renewal and structural reform,” emphasizes collaboration, listening, and journeying together as one people of God, respecting the dignity and gifts of every individual.

Father Humphrey Tatah Mbuy on July 13 said Christians who are also politicians face a real dilemma: Pander to the dictates of electoral politics or live out synodality in a year of hope.

“2025 is a very special year for many people, particularly for Cameroonian Christians,” Mbuy said in his weekly video.

“While the country will be calling on them to vote for presidential and general elections, the church is making demands on them to enter into the implementation phase of the recommendations of the Synod on Synodality. Furthermore, Christians celebrate 2025 as the Jubilee Year of Hope. Normally, the attitude would have been ‘give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and to God what belongs to God’,” he said.

“But a more critical approach shows that there are serious underpinnings with deep implications. While the so-called pragmatism of election politics is already clearly showing authorized manipulation of public opinion and partisan gimmicks, which tend to exclude some people, the decisive and implementation phase of the Synod unequivocally states that everyone counts and is important. No one is to be left behind in our Synodal journey since all must move together as the one family of the people of God,” he continued.

“The clash in objectives is evident given the fact that in most of the cases, the same Christians will play both politicians and convince faithful. In the former so-called political strategies, every means is considered legal, including falsehood and foul tactics, as long as they help to achieve the desired goal. On the contrary, the pathways up for the implementation of the Synod insist on, ‘truth, honesty, fraternal friendship, and the love of Christ,’ which binds us together,” Mbuy said.

The priest said further that in politics, military and paramilitary might can readily be summoned to intimidate, kidnap, arrest, torture, and disappear opponents.

“In the Synodal Church, the opposite happens. Everyone is respected as a brother and sister, fraternity, and the world we live in is recognized as our common home, Laudato Si,” he explained.

He explained further that electoral politics by its very nature is of necessity, partisan, and therefore decidedly divisive, and politicians would do everything for their parties to win elections – whether by fair or foul means.

“It could mean calling for boycott, intimidation of others, and even violence. Such politics readily engage in a process of lie-telling, manipulation, spreading of falsehood, misinformation, disinformation, and whatever can be used to sway public opinion in one’s favor,” he said.

He said politicians typically prey on the gullibility of voters, and make promises they have no intension of fulfilling.

Given the incompatibility between politics and synodality, Mbuy wonders how convinced Christians would be able to “come out of this political tangle without a conscience prick.”

The answer, the priest says, lies in the interdependence of man, and the fact that human life on earth is “only transitory, preparing us for the life beyond this physical and earthly life.”

“It is this reality which calls for a life of sincere and inclusive dialogue with others. Since we are all purposefully created different from each other, we will of necessity differ in our ideas and beliefs,” he said.

“The more reason why we absolutely need sincere, ongoing and inclusive dialogue by which we discuss and listen to each other concerning the issues that are relevant to our peaceful coexistence,” the priest said.

He urged Christians, including politicians, to be “missionaries of hope” who build bridges, promote dialogue, and journey together as “one family towards our eternal home.”

Mbuy’s reflection comes as Cameroon’s 92-year leader-in power now for 43 years, has declared his intension to seek an 8th consecutive term in office when Cameroonians head to the polls in October.

“I am a candidate for the 12 October 2025 presidential election,” the President said on X formerly known as Twitter.

“Rest assured that my determination to serve you is commensurate with the serious challenges facing us. Together, there are no challenges we cannot meet. The best is still to come,” he said.

That announcement has garnered mixed reactions. Jane Mbiydzenyuy – a chorister at the Yaoundé Mary Queen of the Apostles Basilica in Mvolye in Yaoundé – told Crux that it doesn’t make sense that Biya is seeking re-election.

“I am 22 years old. That means that before I was born, Biya was already in power for 21 years. How does it even make sense that at his age, he should want to continue ruling,” she said.

Polycarp Mveng, 39, of the same Church concurs.

“We need change, not continuity,” he told Crux. “What else can Biya offer in the next seven years that he failed to deliver in 43 years? I think for the little time he has left, he should go back to his Mvomeka village and play with his grandchildren.”

His supporters however differ, touting his long years of experience as critical to governing Cameroon’s nearly 30 million people.