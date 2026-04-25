YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – When Pope Leo stepped onto Cameroonian soil, the entire country seemed to come to a halt. In a rare display of unity, even separatist factions laid down their arms to welcome the Holy Father. But now that the Masses have been said and the Pope has departed, the difficult work of peacebuilding remains.

In an exclusive interview with Crux Now, Bishop George Nkuo of Kumbo discusses the spiritual aftershocks of the papal visit. He underscores the urgent need to address the “historical truths” fueling the separatist crisis, and challenges both the government and the people to embrace a radical change of heart.

Following are excerpts of that interview….