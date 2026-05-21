YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – Bishop John Tatah Berinyuy, the auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese Bamenda in Cameroon, was once kidnapped by separatists fighting to create a new country made up of the English-speaking part of the majority French-speaking African country.

The bishop argues that the ongoing conflict in Cameroon’s English-speaking North West and South West regions persists because too many stakeholders are profiting from the instability. He, however, offers a hopeful view of Pope Leo XIV’s recent visit to Cameroon.

“I think the Holy Father came to sow the seed of peace. That seed needs to be watered and manured to grow,” the bishop told Crux Now.