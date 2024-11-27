Mary Help of Christians Cathedral in New Ministers’ Hill in the Diocese of Kohima in Nagaland, India. (Credit: Diocese of Kohima.)

MUMBAI, India – A Flower Festival is scheduled in the Diocese of Kohima in the state of Nagaland in India.

Catholics make up just 2.5 percent of the population of Nagaland – about the national average – however the majority of the state is actually Christian, but are Baptists.

Mary Help of Christians Cathedral in New Ministers’ Hill in the city of Kohima announced the Flower Festival 2024, with the theme “Worship the Lord in Beauty” (1 Chronicles 16:29) will take place from November 30 to December 8, coinciding with the 25th anniversary celebration of the Annual Hornbill Festival from December 1 to 10, according to the Nagaland Tribune.

The Flower Festival seeks to highlight the Cathedral’s dual significance as not only a site and sight for tourists but also to raise awareness that the Cathedral has become one of the Christian pilgrimage centers in India as declared by the Government of India, informed a press release by Father Vemedo Kezo from the Mary Help of Christians Cathedral.

“We have planned this almost a year now and the executive committee is formed to implement the groundwork,” the priest told Crux.

“It is through the enthusiasm of the faithful that we are organizing this festival. The challenge is to get adequate human resources for the same though lot of goodwill is there among the faithful,” Kezo continued.

“There are committed executive members around ten of them putting their heart and soul to let things happen. Some cannot come personally to work but they give finance to support this great endeavor,” he said.

As one of the Pilgrimage sites of the country, the Flower Festival aims to promote pilgrimage and tourism.

The festival will feature a variety of activities, including floral exhibitions showcasing vibrant arrangements and varieties, horticultural learning sessions, guided tours providing cultural and spiritual insights into the Cathedral along with its aesthetics.

Through this event, the organizers aim to also attract visitors, boost local tourism, and educate the community on sustainable gardening practices and the importance of preserving nature

As part of the preparations, the cathedral is closed for maintenance from November 26 to 29.

Bishop James Thoppil of Kohima told Crux the current flower festival is influenced by the Vatican’s emphasis on helping the environment.

“Ever since the encyclical of Pope Francis Laudato Si’, the diocese of Kohima has working, advocating its implementation in practical life. I sent out a personal request to all in the diocese to take to heart the call of the Holy Father,” Thoppil said.

“I also emphasized that henceforth he would not accept any bouquet made of plastic flowers and requested all to use natural flowers and encouraged organic farming,” he said.

“Since then, the women of the cathedral have been taking special care of keeping the campus beautified with fresh flowers and plants. The flower show is a culmination of this effort,” the bishop told Crux.