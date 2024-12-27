Listen

MUMBAI, India – At least 17 houses belonging to the Christian Tripura community were allegedly set ablaze on Christmas Eve night in Bandarban in Bangladesh.

The arson attack left the residents, who were away in a nearby village for prayers and Christmas celebrations, homeless and devastated, according to the Daily Star.

According to victims, the attackers targeted a new district, where the community had rebuilt their homes after being displaced several years ago.

Locals reported that 17 out of 19 houses in the village were completely gutted, leaving little to salvage.

“It is true that at Lama area, Chattogram Hilltracks, about 25 houses were burnt on December 25 morning while the Christians went to the other village for Christmas service,” said Archbishop Bejoy D’Cruze of Dhaka.

“We strongly condemn these heinous activities. It is against the vulnerable indigenous Christians,” he told Crux.

“We demand proper investigation and bring the culprits under the law. Protection should be given immediately, and damage should be covered by the government,” the archbishop said.

Tongjhiri has long been home to the Tripura community, but residents alleged they were forcibly evicted several years ago and claimed that the land on which they were living, had been leased to the wife of a high-ranking police officer during the Awami League regime.

Paisapru Tripura, the head of the community, told the Daily Star, “We have been living here for three or four generations. A group of people, identifying themselves as ‘SP’s men,’ evicted us four to five years ago.”

The community returned and rebuilt their homes following the fall of the Awami League government.

“Our houses have been completely burned to ashes. We could not save anything. Today is supposed to be our happiest day, but this has turned into a nightmare. We demand exemplary punishment for the criminals,” said Gungamani Tripura, one of the victims.

Around 90 percent of the South Asian nation is Muslim, with 7.95 percent being Hindu, 0.6 percent Buddhist, and just 0.3 percent being Christian – just about 500,000 people in a nation of 170 million.

Archbishop Lawrence Subrata Howlader of Chittagong “strongly condemned” the attack, adding some people are saying the land was purchased by “an influential person,” while others say it belongs to the agricultural population.

“Whatever it is, they cannot do this. Instead of approaching the courts, they showed their force and torched the houses of these poor agricultural farmers,” he told Crux.

“Besides, harvest was just over, so their entire harvested grains and possessions were burnt.. The influential people vs the poor people,” he continued.

The archbishop told Crux one of those attacked is a Catholic family, and the others were non-denominational Christians. He said the parish priest visited the area to assess the loss and help the families with relief and rehabilitation.