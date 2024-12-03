Listen

MUMBAI, India – Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle said Saint Francis Xavier is “an inspiration and model in being a messenger of the Good News” in a homily on Dec. 3 in India.

He was speaking at the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa in India.

Every decade, the relics of the Jesuit saint are exposed in the Indian state of Goa – this year’s exposition will end on Jan. 5, 2025, and is organized by the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman.

Francis Xavier died in China in 1552, but his body was taken to Goa the next year. The Jesuit saint was the chief missionary of Asia, preaching Christianity in what is now India, and also China and Japan.

His feast day is Dec. 3.

The Philippines-born Tagle is the Pro-Prefect for the Section of Evangelization of Dicastery for Evangelization, and one of several delegates from the Vatican attending the event.

He noted at first, Francis Xavier was skeptical about Ignatius of Loyola and his vision for the Jesuits.

“But after discerning God’s calling for him, he became one of the first companions of Ignatius and co-founders of the Society of Jesus,” the cardinal said.

“He was not the first choice of Ignatius to go to the East Indies. But when the original plan did not materialize, Ignatius reluctantly allowed Francis to take over. God can call second and accidental choices,” he continued.

“Francis was tasked to provide pastoral care mainly to the Portuguese Catholics in Goa, then in Malacca and Maluku island, proclaiming the Gospel with zeal amidst difficulties. But the gospel of Jesus’ love is for all,” Tagle continued.

“So he ventured as a messenger of the Gospel to Japan with the intention of entering China but died on the island of Shangchuan. In all his missionary travels and activities he brought only the essential books for prayer, catechism and the devout life,” the cardinal said.

It was neither ambition nor conquest that gave him energy. It was love for Jesus who had loved him first. Just love, that is all that mattered. The message emboldened the messenger. The messenger embodied the message,” he said.

Around 12,000 people participated in the inauguration of the Exposition and approximately 8 million pilgrims and tourists from around the world will come to Goa are expected to visit the relics during the 45-day period.