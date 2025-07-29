The Gateway of India is an arch-monument completed in 1924 on the waterfront of Mumbai, India. (Credit: Wikimedia.)

Listen

MUMBAI, India – An American national and his aide were arrested in Pimpri city in India’s state of Maharashtra for allegedly trying to convert a man to Christianity by promising financial help, police said on Monday.

,Pimpri Chinchwad Police also apprehended a minor for his alleged role in the incident and later handed him over to his parents, according to PTI.

The accused persons are identified as Schaefer Javin Jacob, a resident of California, currently staying near Mukai Chowk in Pune, and Steven Vijay Kadam, a resident of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area.

The complainant, Sunny Bansilal Danani, claimed that Jacob and Kadam tried to convert him by visiting his residence on July 27, police said, according to PTI.

“They claimed that converting to Christianity would bring Danani peace, prosperity, and mental well-being. They allegedly told the complainant that Jesus Christ is the only God and that other deities and religions are fictitious,” said a police officer, the news agency reported on Monday.

The duo purportedly promised financial assistance to the complainant if he changed his faith, police stated.

According to Hindustan Times, police inspector Vijayanand Patil, who is leading the investigation, said the two adult accused were arrested while the minor was handed over to his mother.

“We have seized two mobile phones, and the electronic evidence is currently under examination,” he said.

“Both the accused have been arrested, and the minor involved in the case was handed over to his parents,” said the officer, the PTI reported.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police said the American citizen has been visiting India since 2016 on tourist and business visas, according to The Indian Express.

Maharashtra is the former state of Bombay and located in western India. Christians make less than one percent of the population, although there are significant communities in the capital Mumbai. The state government is run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP is the political party of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It’s considered the political wing of the RSS, a social and cultural movement premised on Hindu nationalism.

Critics claim that the rise of the BJP since Modi’s election in 2014 has made life increasingly difficult for India’s religious minorities, including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and Buddhists.

AC Michael, the National Coordinator of the United Christian Forum India (UCF India) told Crux that if the news reports are correct, the American visitors have violated the laws of India.

“If they were on a tourist visa they should not have indulged in religious activities. At the same time, it would be appropriate to study the event because these days false allegations are very easily projected as truth by certain elements as they enjoy protection from government authorities,” he said.

“Incidents of violence against Christians are rampant in India these days. There are two Christians attacked every day,” he added.

Michael said according to reports received on UCF Helpline, from January to June this year at least 378 incidents of violence against Christians have happened.

“These incidents have drastically increased from 127 in 2014 to 834 incidents in 2024,” he said.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) held a press conference on July 28, expressing “deep anguish and alarm” over the climate of “hostility and violence” prevailing in the country towards minority communities, as it highlighted the recent arrest of two nuns from Kerala in Chhattisgarh.

“Gripped by fear and pain, minorities find themselves increasingly vulnerable amidst rising attacks by communal elements and the disturbing apathy of those entrusted with enforcing the law and upholding constitutional values,” says a statement from the bishops.

“CBCI call upon the Nation and its people of goodwill; and in particular, appeal to the government of India and all political parties to rise to the occasion and take appropriate constitutional steps to save the Nation and its people,” the statement concludes.