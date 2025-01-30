Listen

At least 82 priests and religious brothers associated with the Philippines have publicly accused of sexual abuse with minors, according to a new data provided by BishopAccountability.org, a leading anti-abuse organization.

The database now on their website includes Filipino priests accused of sexually abusing minors in the Philippines, Filipino priests who served part of their priesthood in the Philippines but who are accused of sexually abusing minors while working in the U.S., and accused clergy from other countries – specifically, the United States, Ireland, and Australia – who served part of their priesthood in the Philippines.

At least seven of the accused priests continue to serve in parishes across the Asian island nation, some as recently as last month, according to Anne Barrett Doyle, co-director of BishopAccountability.org said on Wednesday.

She told journalists the Philippine bishops have a “deep sense of entitlement” in withholding information on the abuse of priests in their diocese.

“These are men who fear nothing,” Doyle said.

The Philippines has a population of over 114 million pople and around 80 percent are Catholic. There are also over 11 million Filipinos living outside the country.

BishopAccountability.org said the external mechanisms that have forced accountability by Catholic bishops elsewhere – litigation by victims, probes of church entities by prosecutors, inquiries by government commissions, and substantial investigations by local news media – have occurred little or not at all in the world’s third largest Catholic country.

“The database reveals the distinctive aspects of the Catholic abuse crisis in the Philippines, and the degree to which much remains hidden. Most of the cases detailed below involve abuse that has occurred since 2000 and was reported to law enforcement quickly — within just a few years of occurrence. We know from Catholic abuse data published elsewhere that such cases comprise a small part of the total scope of the problem,” the organization says.

“This list of 82 clerics, then, is the tip of the iceberg,” it continues.

“It’s a fraction of the total number of accused clerics who would be known if Philippine church leaders were required to report child sexual abuse to law enforcement, if its legal system made it easier for victims to file civil claims against complicit church leaders, if clergy sex abuse victims were more broadly supported, or if dioceses and religious orders were investigated by prosecutors or state commissions,” BishopAccountability.org said.

It claimed a measure of the Philippine church’s impunity, noting that in a country with more than 80 million Catholics, not one priest has been criminally convicted of sexual abuse of children and vulnerable adults, according to Philippine bishop Buenaventura Famadico.

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, the bishop of the Diocese of Kalookan and president of the Philippine bishops conference, said in a statement that it has put up an office headed by an archbishop and a team of bishops and experts to safeguard minors.

“Our mandate from Rome is to take the issue of accountability very seriously, especially those related to alleged abuse cases involving priests,” the bishop said.

He added that in the Philippines, individual bishops have authority over the accused priests.

“As a conference of bishops, we merely build a consensus among ourselves about common policies to be adopted. Only Rome, represented by the Nuncio, has direct disciplinary authority over individual bishops,” the cardinal said.