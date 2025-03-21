Protestors hold an illustration of former president Rodrigo Duterte behind bars as they call for justice to victims of the war on drugs during his administration in Quezon city, Philippines, on March 14, 2025. (Credit: Aaron Favila/AP.)

Listen

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Catholic bishops called for unity, but differed in tone, after former president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested and detained at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The 79-year-old Duterte was accused of crimes against humanity over his war on drugs. The drug war killings, which human rights groups pegged at 30,000, won him local supporters but angered members of the Catholic hierarchy during his six years in office.

In the days after his arrest, the varying approaches by prelates reflect the sensitivity of the issue in the Philippines. Nearly four out of five Filipinos belong to the Catholic Church, but Duterte — who once cursed at Pope Francis and called God stupid — has kept his popularity.

On Wednesday, one of the strongest Church statements came from Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos, in the central Philippines, who referred to “blinded” Duterte supporters.

“As a pastor, it pains me to acknowledge that some among us continue to support former President Duterte’s campaign of violence, justifying the killings as a solution to the nation’s drug problem,” said Alminaza in a pastoral letter in time for the Feast of Saint Joseph.

“They remain blinded by the false narrative that criminality and drug addiction can be eradicated through death and execution. I pray for them even as I challenge them to rethink their position as some have already done!” he continued.

Alminaza called for justice for victims of Duterte drug war killings, including a four-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet in a drug raid.

“The Church, one of the few institutions that stood unafraid during former President Duterte’s regime, remains steadfast in its call for justice. However, we must also recognize the complicity of those who enabled these atrocities. Thus, we must engage in a critical reevaluation of our values as believers, reaffirming our commitment to the sanctity of all life,” he said.

Archbishop Romulo Valles of Davao said the arrest of Duterte — whom he described as a beloved “son of this local Church” — has “strained relationships” and now “challenges our unity.” Valles’ archdiocese covers Davao City, where Duterte served as mayor for over two decades.

Valles said the Archdiocese of Davao recognizes “the pain and frustration felt across the land, including the suffering of those who consider themselves victims of injustice in the past.”

“While we affirm the importance of accountability, we also extend our pastoral support and prayers to the former President and his family, he being a son of this local Church, so beloved by a vast number of our faithful,” he said on Monday.

The Davao archbishop, however, urged the government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. — a former ally of the Duterte family — to pursue justice “with fairness and integrity.” Such justice, added the prelate, “must remain free from partisan political motivations or personal vendettas.”

Duterte supporters had claimed that Marcos allowed Duterte’s arrest as a form of political revenge.

“We urge our government to uphold due process, adhere to the rule of law, and respect the fundamental principle of the presumption of innocence. Only through such commitment to justice can true peace be achieved,” said Valles.

He also called on the faithful “to reject hatred and division, choosing instead the path of dialogue over discord, and reconciliation over conflict.”

Bishop Alberto Uy of Tagbilaran pointed out how Duterte’s arrest has fueled discord that, “if left unattended, can divide us further as a nation.”

“While the Catholic Church respects the differing views of our fellow Filipinos — those who are gravely hurt by what they saw, and those who felt vindicated by the turn of events — we must remind our fellow citizens that we cannot continue down the path of conflict, which will eventually lead us to destruction as a nation,” Uy said on Tuesday.

He reminded Filipinos of their “sacred responsibility” to the country and to future generations.

“We call on our fellow Filipinos, our Church leaders of all denominations, to revisit our love of country anchored on justice as we contemplate on Amos 5:24, ‘But let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream!’” said Uy.

In a pastoral letter, Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan said on Sunday: “It is not the will of God for us to be divided. The devil wants us disunited and splintered. The mission of Satan is to crush unity and fracture our wholeness.”

Villegas, a former president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, said the Lenten season is a call “to take responsibility individually for what we have become as a nation instead of blaming others.” He said, “Let us begin with self-critique and open ourselves to a new kind of patriotism based on faith, not on ideology or partisan politics.”

In the southern Philippines, the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro joined calls for peace and unity, although in the context of refuting falsehood.

“A recent report from a media outlet has claimed that the Cathedral is holding a special daily Mass for former President Rodrigo Duterte’s health and release back to the Philippines. We wish to categorically clarify that this is incorrect,” said Archbishop Jose Cabantan of Cagayan de Oro in a statement on Wednesday.

“The 5:30 pm Mass at the Cathedral, like all Eucharistic celebrations, is open to all and for all. The Holy Mass is a sacred act of worship where the faithful gather to lift up their personal and communal intentions to God. It is never exclusive to any one person, group, or political cause,” Cabantan said.

The archbishop also noted concerns regarding pro-Duterte placards outside the Cagayan de Oro Cathedral. He clarified that “these were placed by certain individuals or groups who attended the Mass to pray for their intentions.”

“As your pastors, we remind the faithful of the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro of our Christian duty to pray for peace, unity, and justice. The Church remains a mother to all, embracing everyone with pastoral care, without taking sides in political conflicts,” Cabantan said.