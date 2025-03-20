Listen

MUMBAI, India – Cardinal Charles Bo, the Archbishop of Yangon in Myanmar, said the divisions in the world are “anti-God, anti-Christian, and anti-human.”

Speaking at the consecration of Father Raymond Wai Lin Htun as an auxiliary bishop in his diocese, the cardinal noted as “the world is divided by war, and conflicts based on religion and tribes, what we need is unity.”

“I pray for [Wai Lin Htun], wish him, and my message to all the people, all the faithful. As the world is divided by war, and conflicts based on religion and tribes, what we need is unity. We have a sad case of bloodshed and death of thousands in the wars in Gaza, Ukraine, and our own country. All of us are God’s children,” Bo said.

“The only war we need to wage is a war against hatred and division,” he added.

Myanmar spent decades under military rule from 1962 to 2011 after its independence from the United Kingdom, and its short period of democracy vanished in 2021 after a military coup. The resulting civil war has led to over 75,000 deaths and millions of displaced peoples. Many of the rebels come from minority groups and a large number are Christians in the Buddhist majority country.

“I admire our parishes and communities. I praise our Christians’ generosity, especially during natural disasters. We forget our differences and become fully human, reaching out to those affected. Myanmar Christians exemplify this compassion,” Bo said.

The consecration of Wai Lin Htun took place on March 19, the Solemnity of Saint Joseph, which the cardinal said was significant.

“In Myanmar, we require all these qualities of Saint Joseph today, and we invite Saint Joseph to intercede for the people of Myanmar. He was a poor man and an internally displaced refugee who fled with his family,” he said.

“Like him, there are thousands in our country grappling with anxiety about their sons and daughters who have fled their homes, refugees facing starvation, and those crushed by despair. We pray to the silent saint Joseph. Go to Joseph they say, and we are praying to him for peace,” Bo said.

He also compared his new bishop to the foster father of Jesus.

“Like Saint Joseph, he is a quiet worker, embodying the virtues of humility and steadfast faith. His family background, much like the simple and hardworking family of Saint Joseph, has instilled in him the values of faith, unity, and humility. He is a devoted follower of the life and mission of Jesus Christ,” the cardinal said.

“Like Saint Joseph, he strives to maintain a low profile—he does not attract much attention and avoids publicity. He is known for his strong intellectual acumen. His multiple roles in the seminary brought great laurels to him as a tireless worker. When he says no, it is no, and when he says yes, it is yes. There is no ambiguity. He is pro-life, like Saint Joseph, who saved the life of the infant Jesus,” the cardinal said.