MUMBAI, India – A member of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India has been accused of making “provocative statements” against Christians.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed before the Bombay High Court on July 28 seeking action against BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Gopichand Padalkar for allegedly delivering speeches against the Christian community.

The petition, filed by Melwyn Fernandes, the General Secretary of the Association of Concerned Christians (AOCC), states that on June 17, during a public rally at Kupwad in India’s Maharashtra state, Padalkar made inflammatory and communally charged statements, linking the death by suicide of a woman from Jalna on June 6, to alleged “forced religious conversions” by Christian clergy members.

According to the petition, these allegations constitute an abuse of public office, and are a “malicious attempt to vilify the Christian community, foment communal disharmony, and usurp the role of investigative authorities, thereby undermining the rule of law”.

The plea informed the court that a video of the speech is in the public domain on online platforms such as YouTube, social media networks and news broadcasts, where Padalkar is allegedly found saying that there were rewards for beating Christians who conduct religious conversions and for killing priests.

Padalkar allegedly proceeded to make communally divisive remarks, thereby stoking hatred and mistrust against the religious minority. The petition claimed that the sitting MLA mocked the foundational tenets of the Christian faith by ridiculing sacred religious beliefs.

Providing a transcript of Padalkar’s speech, the petition stated that he had allegedly said, “If Jesus can really perform miracles, let him remove me from my post – then I will listen to you. But he doesn’t do anything. So why all these protests?”

The petitioner contended that despite widespread public outrage and peaceful protests by over 5,000 Christians and other concerned across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, the authorities failed to initiate suo moto criminal action against Padalkar and his supporters.

“This inaction reflects institutional apathy, fosters political impunity, and erodes public trust in constitutional, governance and the rule of law,” the petition said.

It requested the court to direct the state government to register a complaint against Padalkar for making provocative speeches that pose grave threat to communal harmony, public order, and the secular ethos enshrined in the Constitution of India.

“The lawmaker kept [a financial bounty] on Christian priests if they convert the citizens of the state. As per the Indian constitution all citizens have the right to preach, practice and propagate as per their own will or wish,” Fernandes told Crux.

“I am surprised his hate speech against Christians in public domain. Why state government not taking any action on this MLA,” he asked.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) expressed “deep anguish and alarm over the growing climate of hostility and violence directed against minority communities in the country” following Padalkar’s inflammatory offer and failure of police to respond.

The CBCI argued that his statements calling for a bounty against Christians “warrant immediate and decisive legal intervention, particularly when the incitement is explicit, direct, and poses an imminent threat to public order.”

The CBCI sharply criticized law enforcement’s failure to act, stating, “Despite this, and despite peaceful demonstrations by thousands of concerned citizens, law enforcement authorities have reportedly failed to register even a First Information Report (FIR). This inaction stands in stark contrast to the swift legal response often seen against students, activists and opposition leaders for far less serious expressions, such as social media posts or peaceful dissent.”

The bishops described such selective enforcement as “a grave breach of the Constitution” that “reflects an alarming erosion of institutional impartiality.”

The Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strong links to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a militant Hindu nationalist organization.

Since it took over the national government in 2014, religious minorities have complained about increased harassment.