Listen

MUMBAI, India – Growing lawlessness is a serious concern for Christians in India, a Catholic archbishop said after Hindu extremists attacked a house in the central state of Chhattisgarh.

The extremists, allegedly belonging to the Bajrang Dal – a militant organisation that forms the youth wing of the Hindu nationalist organization Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) – were accompanied by police on July 13 when they barged into a Christian’s house in the state’s Korba district and disrupted a prayer service that was being held within the home.

They verbally abused the women present and took them to the police station. Later police issued a notice to the Christian homeowners, Mr. Ramprasad and Mrs. Roopa Chauhan, questioning the legality of religious gatherings at their residence, reported Catholic Connect.

Chhattisgarh has a population of around 30 million people and is over 93 percent Hindu. Less than 2 percent of the people are Christian.

The state is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has also ruled the national government since 2014. The party has strong links to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a militant Hindu nationalist organization. Religious minorities have complained of increased harassment since the party took power on a Hindu-first platform.

Incidents of harassment against Christians and other religious minorities have increased across India, with various Christians being detained or arrested for “attempted conversion,” and places of worship being vandalized.

According to the report in Catholic Connect, the police notice given to the couple in Chhattisgarh sought clarification on whether the house was built on government land and if the construction and religious activities had been authorised by the appropriate authorities.

Responding to the notice, Ramprasad stated that he and his wife have lived in the house for 45 years, consistently paying taxes and maintaining utility connections in his name. He denied any involvement in religious conversions and clarified that the meeting held on July 13 was a family prayer session.

Ramprasad expressed concern over the lack of prior investigation and called for legal action against those responsible for hurting the family’s religious sentiments.

Archbishop Victor Henry Thakur of Raipur and President of the Catholic Bishops’ Council of Chhattisgarh (CBCC) said growing lawlessness is a serious concern for all law abiding citizens of India.

“Today it is mostly the Christians who are being attacked but it will not stop there because such people, sooner than later, will take on also on those who today are encouraging, protecting and supporting them,” he told Crux.

“What has happened and is happening in the district of Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh in the last few days indicate as if there are no civil authorities and government in the state,” the archbishop said.

“I earnestly appeal to all concerned to wake up and act responsibly as per the law of the land, our Constitution. All the sad incidents of lawlessness are making Chhattisgarh appear like a lawless state in India,” Thakur said.

Catholic Connect also reported a wave of coordinated attacks, on Sunday through the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh on Christian churches by Hindu fundamentalist groups at three separate locations in —Gopalpuri, Hatkeshwar, and Panchpedi Bakhara.

Around 50 individuals reportedly moved in a rally-like procession from one church to another, chanting provocative religious slogans. The attacks were premeditated, having been publicly announced in advance through verbal threats and social media posts warning of violence on Sunday. Despite these warnings, authorities failed to take preventive action.

According to Catholic Connect, at Panchpedi Bakhara Church, the congregation had dispersed after Sunday prayers when the mob arrived. The pastor quickly locked the church and watched from a distance as the group circled the premises, shouted threats, and eventually departed.

Meanwhile, in Gopalpuri, this latest assault follows an earlier attack on June 15, when Bajrang Dal members vandalised the church. On Sunday, despite visible police patrols, 40–50 attackers forced their way into the church, assaulted Pastor Thanuram Sahu, and vandalised the pulpit and other property. Sahu was hospitalised due to his injuries.

“The attackers had no fear of the law. Even in front of the police, they committed this crime, and no intervention was made. This is a matter of serious concern,” Manish Sahu, his son, told Catholic Connect.

The news organization also reported that at Hatkeshwar Church, the attackers struck while police were present.