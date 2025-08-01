Pilgrims from India arrive in Rome for 2025 Jubilee for Youth. (Credit: CCBI.)

MUMBAI, India – From July 28 to August 3, the Vatican and Diocese of Rome has been hosting the 2025 Jubilee of Young People.

Around 500,000 young pilgrims have entered the city to mark the Holy Year from all parts of the world.

Father Chetan Machado, National Youth Director of the Youth Commission of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) is accompanying a group of 600 young people from India to the Jubilee celebrations in Rome.

“The Youth Jubilee 2025 in Rome is not just a global celebration — it’s a personal faith journey for each young pilgrim. Indian youth, guided by the Youth Commission of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India, are joyfully participating in this historic gathering,” he told Crux.

“Leading these young pilgrims is a privilege. Their joy and enthusiasm show that the Church is alive and vibrant in India,” the priest said.

“As the Youth Jubilee continues in Rome, the voices of these young Indians join thousands of others, echoing hope, unity, and the joy of the Gospel to the whole world,” Machado added.

Many of the participants described what visiting Rome for the Jubilee year was like for them.

Teresa David of the Ajmer Diocese India said the trip was special to her.

“Walking into St. Peter’s Square for the inaugural Mass gave me goosebumps. I felt like I was part of a huge global Catholic family, all praying together for peace,” she said.

“Our months of preparation at the parish level have come alive here. Passing through the Holy Doors was a moment I will never forget—it felt like God was welcoming me home,” said Sagar Gabbeta, from India’s Telugu Region.

Albin Robin of the Meerut Diocese said, “Seeing Pope Leo XIV drive past us in the popemobile brought tears to my eyes. His smile made me feel personally blessed.”

“The streets of Rome are filled with young people singing and praying. It is like heaven on earth—joy, unity, and faith everywhere,” said Martin, from the diocese of Shimoga.

Sister Prameela of the Srikakulam Diocese also went with the young people.

“Being a religious sister, I am touched to see how the young are embracing faith with so much energy. It gives me hope for the Church in India,” she told Crux.

Nishi, from Chhattisgarh, said she “had never imagined meeting so many young Catholics from every continent.”

“Our differences vanish when we pray together,” she told Crux.

“The pilgrimage through the four basilicas has strengthened my faith. Each step felt like a personal conversation with God,” said Supreeth of the Mangalore diocese.

“Our cultural songs and dances have found friends here. I feel proud to represent Northeast India and share our faith traditions with the world,” added Nokme, from Meghalaya.