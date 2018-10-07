 Victims' group in Poland maps 255 sex abuse cases by priests

Victims’ group in Poland maps 255 sex abuse cases by priests

Victims’ group in Poland maps 255 sex abuse cases by priests

In this March 5, 2013 file photo, Polish Bishops gather for a Thanksgiving Mass in recognition for the pontificate of Pope Benedict XVI, in St. John's Cathedral in Warsaw, Poland. On Tuesday, an appeals court in Poland ruled that a Roman Catholic order should pay in damages to a woman who was abducted and sexually abused by one of its priests when she was 13. (Credit: AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski/file.)

A private foundation in Poland has published a map of 255 cases of sexual abuse of minors by the country's Catholic priests.

WARSAW, Poland — A private foundation in Poland has published a map of 255 cases of sexual abuse of minors by the country’s Catholic priests — the latest development pressuring Poland’s Church to admit and take responsibility for such abuse cases.

Church leaders in predominantly Catholic Poland, where the Church enjoys great authority, are under growing pressure from facts being revealed and from court convictions.

The Episcopate says it’s working on a report on the scale of Church pedophilia to be published later this year.

A foundation representing the victims and backed by some lawmakers published on its website Sunday an online map of documented cases in which 255 minors were abused by priests across Poland.

The foundation is holding a march in Warsaw to pressure the Church to stop protecting pedophile priests.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Knights of Columbus DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top
© 2018 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo