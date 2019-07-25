 New threat to fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral: Heat wave

New threat to fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral: Heat wave

New threat to fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral: Heat wave

Pedestrians walk alongside the Seine River with fire-damaged sections of the Notre Dame Cathedral in view in the background, in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP.)

The chief architect of France’s historic monuments says he’s afraid that the heat wave sweeping Europe could cause the vaulted ceilings of fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral to collapse.

PARIS — The chief architect of France’s historic monuments says he’s afraid that the heat wave sweeping Europe could cause the vaulted ceilings of fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral to collapse.

Dozens of sensors dotted around the 12th-century monument have shown no indication that it’s deteriorating, but architect Philippe Villeneuve is worried.

Villeneuve told reporters Wednesday the stone walls are still saturated with water sprayed by firefighters during the April 15 blaze. He says they could dry too fast amid the record temperatures expected in Paris this week.

He said so far the masonry is stable but the structure remains fragile. He said “what I fear is that the joints or the masonry, as they dry, lose their cohesion … and all of sudden, the vault gives way.”

Specialists are working to stabilize the cathedral’s structure before reconstruction work begins.

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Knights of Columbus DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top
© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo
Crux needs your monthly support to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news. Support Us
Close