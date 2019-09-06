 Crown of Thorns relic saved from Notre Dame presented again to public

Ecclesiastics stand next to the Crown of Thorns relic during a ceremony in St Germain l'Auxerrois church, in Paris, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Credit: Christophe Ena/AP.)

A venerated relic saved from flames during the April fire at Notre Dame Cathedral has been presented to the public in Paris.

The Crown of Thorns is purported to be the one placed on the head of Jesus at his crucifixion. King Louis IX brought it to Paris in the 13th century.

Firefighters rescued the relic and other treasures as Notre Dame’s spire collapsed and roof burned away.

The Crown of Thorns relic is on display during a ceremony in St Germain l’Auxerrois church, in Paris, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Credit: Christophe Ena/AP.)

It’s been kept in a safe at the Louvre museum and was removed for only the second time for a veneration ceremony at St Germain l’Auxerrois church on Friday.

The crown is made of rushes wrapped into a wreath and tied with gold filament. Parts of it are held in places besides the Louvre.

