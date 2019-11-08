Total signs agreement for $111 million Notre Dame donation

PARIS, France — Oil company Total says it has signed an agreement to pay $111 million toward the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris that it pledged shortly after April’s devastating fire.

Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne signed an accord Thursday with the Heritage Foundation, an organization handling reconstruction payments. The money will be paid in installments from 2020 until the end of the work, which President Emmanuel Macron has said will take five years.

Last month, French billionaire Francois Pinault and his son finalized their $111 million donation, a week after rival tycoon Bernard Arnault of luxury giant LVMH finalized his company’s donation of $222 million.

The agreements follow months of delay that left officials reliant on small charity donations to fund the repairs’ first phase.

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.